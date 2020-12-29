In a gloomy and murky 2020, the Tullahoma High School football team provided the community with a beacon of light with a historic season on the field.
The Wildcats finished the 2020 campaign with a 12-1 record and went 10-0 during the regular season for the first time since 1999. After leading Tullahoma to its historic year, Head Coach and THS Athletic Director John Olive was selected as this year’s Tullahoma News Citizen of the Year. Those nominated for this award were voted on by the citizens of Tullahoma.
“I think of all of the different citizens who make up our community and I’m very honored with this award,” Olive said. “The ones who have received this award before me and the ones who will receive it have done so many great things for this community. I’m just very humbled by it.”
Unfortunately for the Wildcats, their season ended with a 15-14 loss in the quarterfinals of the TSSAA Playoffs. However, when looking back on this year, Olive summed up his team in one word – “resilient.”
“It was a very special year,” Olive said. “Our young men went from not knowing whether or not they are going to have a football season, to knowing that the season could end any day to games getting cancelled, to new games added, those games cancelled again. That really wears on everybody.
“Our young men and women that are a part of the program, they rolled with every punch that was thrown. They would just get back up and attack the next day. That’s what made this season most rewarding, was watching how resilient the young people were.”
According to Olive, the success during the season started in practice for the Wildcats. Once players were allowed to start working out in the summer months, the Wildcat head coach said he could instantly tell that his players loved being around each other.
“Every day they would go to work and practice and they had fun,” Olive said. “That’s what makes it fun for all of us coaches. Of course, the success on Friday night makes it more fun for us. It was the rest of the days that made this team and they were special.”
While the Wildcats had an ample amount of success on the field, it wasn’t the only reason that Olive was crowned The News’ Citizen of the Year. Many of those who nominated Olive did so for his impact off the field.
“John Olive has been a teacher and the head football coach at Tullahoma High School for over 25 years. There is no way to measure the impact that he has had on our community,” wrote Gigi Robison in her nomination of Olive. “While many can quote season records, wins, region titles and TSSAA awards – of which there are many – the true measure of his [Olive’s] incredible legacy is in the success of the countless students that he has influenced.”
According to Olive, creating those relationships with players is one of the most rewarding parts of coaching. In fact, it’s his philosophy to try to help those young athletes and students flourish.
“As coaches, you try to take a person – wherever they are in life – and try to get them to take the next step,” Olive said. “We normally have so much limited time, usually four years with an athlete, so you try to get them to the goals.
“That’s not only on the field, that’s applies to other issues in life. Even off the field, you try to get them to those steps. That’s the art of coaching is to get young people to make the next step. Whether that be on the field or off the field.”
This past November wrapped up Olive’s 28th season as helm of the Wildcats. Early in his career, Olive noted that he would keep things close to the vest when it came to play calls. Over the years, Olive said that he’s learned from his coaching peers and also aids in helping those younger coaches who seek his advice.
“I’ve spoke at several coaching clinics and I show them what we do and how we do it,” Olive said. “If they have questions, I’ll answer them honestly. I just share. I want to share and I want other coaches to take and grasp because that’s what I’ve done.”
For the last three seasons, Tullahoma has had winning seasons on the football field, including now two trips to the quarterfinal round of the playoffs. Olive credits his entire coaching staff for those successes.
Two of those assistant coaches for Tullahoma are Olive’s sons, Caleb and Jared. Having his children there with him has made the last few seasons that much more enjoyable for Olive.
“That’s probably extended my coaching career by a few years,” Olive said. “I really enjoy being with them. It’s been something special. I try to enjoy each year that we get to spend together knowing that they won’t be here forever and I will not be either as I’m at the tail end of my career.
“Having that opportunity to work with them on a day-to-day basis and watch them as they grow and how they communicate with players and develop those relationship with them, it’s special. Obviously, I think they are very smart x-and-o guys. Both of them have passed up their dad on that and creating schematics. They’re on the cutting edge. That’s been extremely important to me and has given me the drive to stay a little bit longer.”