Head Coach John Olive has left his impact all over Tullahoma, from the Tullahoma football team, to being the athletic director of Tullahoma City Schools, to being a huge figure in the community and being named Citizen of the Year. After 29 years as the Tullahoma Wildcats head coach, Olive achieved his 200th win Friday night. The week prior, Olive had another career milestone as he recorded his 225th career win.
“I’m very fortunate,” he said after his round two win over the Montgomery Central Indians last week. “Going back, there has been a ton of players roll through here, most of the time we have players that can compete. Jimmys and Joes win football games; coaches lose them.”
The Wildcats have chalked up 24 victories in the past two seasons. During the 2020 season, the Wildcats went 12-1 with a tough loss to the Nolensville Knights during round three of the playoffs. After their win this past Friday, the Wildcats are 12-0 and are set to play host to the Pearl-Cohn Firebirds in the quarterfinals.
“These last two years have been fun,” Olive said. “These players and coaches make life fun, whether that’s in the locker room or out on the practice field. They’re a fun bunch to be around and a talented bunch to be around, which gives us the chance to win every game that we line up in. Hopefully we can go and make our dreams a reality.”
The Wildcats have worked their way into the quarterfinals of the state tournament for the third time in the last four years. Even though the Wildcats have had a successful run for the last few years, Olive and the Wildcats did have a rough patch.
During the 2015 and 2016 seasons the Wildcats were winless, having a 0-20 record.
“I told the 2016 team I would never forget them. There at Giles County, we were 0-19, and those guys fought like crazy to win their first game and to avoid another 0-10 season,” Olive said as he held back tears. “Those years taught me that you persevere and there are things that are more important than football games. It’s hard to realize that when you put so much time and effort into the sports as a player or as a coach.”
During the 2017 season opener against Shelbyville Central, the crowd went wild as the Wildcats had finally ended their 21-game losing streak. The Wildcats were victorious over the Eagles 38-29.
At the beginning of this season, Olive mentioned that he would be taking this year week by week.
“I am very fortunate that I was able to survive a 0-20 streak and be able to reap the fruits of some really good football teams here for the last four years,” he said.
The Tullahoma Wildcats will play host to the Pearl-Cohn Firebirds once again as they battle to advance in the state playoffs.
“It will be a ball game where we will have to play four quarters of really good football.” Olive said. “We will have to make more plays than they make, because Pearl-Cohn is a really good football team.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Wilkins Stadium. Tickets will be sold at the gate for $10. Fans can also pre-purchase tickets online at GoFan.co.