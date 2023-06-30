USDA logo.jpg

Coffee County is amongst areas that can file grants to help rural areas repair damage caused to water infrastructure caused by the storms and arctic cold temperatures late last year.

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Tennessee State Director Arlisa Armstrong has announced the availability of grants to help rural and Tribal communities repair water infrastructure damaged by presidentially declared disasters severe winter storms in calendar year 2022. President Biden’s Investing in America agenda is growing the American economy from the bottom up and middle-out – from rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure, to driving over $470 billion in private sector manufacturing and clean energy investments in the United States, to creating good paying jobs and building a clean-energy economy that will combat climate change and make our communities more resilient. 