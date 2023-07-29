SBA logo

Tennessee residents and businesses approved for a disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as a result of severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes from March 31 through April 1, 2023, have two years from the date of their loan approval to request an increase to prevent or minimize damages from similar disasters in the future. The counties include Coffee County. Mitigation funds from the SBA are an affordable way for survivors to rebuild smarter, stronger, and pay for improvements that protect life and property.

“The opportunity to include measures to help prevent future damage from occurring is a significant benefit of SBA’s disaster loan program,” said SBA Associate Administrator Francisco Sanchez, Jr. “I encourage everyone to consult their contractors and emergency management mitigation specialists for ideas and apply for an SBA disaster loan increase for funding.”