Tennessee residents and businesses approved for a disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as a result of severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes from March 31 through April 1, 2023, have two years from the date of their loan approval to request an increase to prevent or minimize damages from similar disasters in the future. The counties include Coffee County. Mitigation funds from the SBA are an affordable way for survivors to rebuild smarter, stronger, and pay for improvements that protect life and property.
“The opportunity to include measures to help prevent future damage from occurring is a significant benefit of SBA’s disaster loan program,” said SBA Associate Administrator Francisco Sanchez, Jr. “I encourage everyone to consult their contractors and emergency management mitigation specialists for ideas and apply for an SBA disaster loan increase for funding.”
Businesses and homeowners may be eligible for a loan increase up to 20 percent of their physical damages, as verified by the SBA, to cover the cost of improvements. Examples of mitigation improvements may include hurricane-rated garage doors, hurricane shutters, or pressure-rated windows. Also, mitigation can be used to install a safe room or storm shelter built to Federal Emergency Management Agency guidelines. To learn more about mitigation options visit sba.gov/mitigation.
For more information, call 800-659-2955 (if you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services) or email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov and ask about increasing your SBA disaster loan for mitigation purposes.
The SBA specifically said the assistance comes in connection with the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornados which occurred March 31, 2023 through April 1, 2023. In the Tennessee counties of Cannon, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Rutherford, Tipton, and Wayne; for economic injury only in the contiguous Tennessee counties of: Bedford, Chester, Clay, Coffee, Crockett, Davidson, Decatur, DeKalb, Fayette, Henderson, Hickman, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Madison, Marshall, Maury, Perry, Shelby, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Warren, Williamson, and Wilson; for economic injury only in the contiguous Alabama County of: Lauderdale; for economic injury only in the contiguous Arkansas counties of: Crittenden and Mississippi; for economic injury only in the contiguous Kentucky counties of: Allen and Monroe; and for economic injury only in the contiguous Mississippi counties of: Alcorn, Benton, Tippah, and Tishomingo.
The types of assistance as spelled out by the SBA include:
• Business Physical Disaster Loans – Loans to businesses to repair or replace disaster-damaged property owned by the business, including real estate, inventories, supplies, machinery and equipment. Businesses of any size are eligible. Private, non-profit organizations such as charities, churches, private universities, etc., are also eligible.
• Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) – Working capital loans to help small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private, non-profit organizations of all sizes meet their ordinary and necessary financial obligations that cannot be met as a direct result of the disaster. These loans are intended to assist through the disaster recovery period.
• Home Disaster Loans – Loans to homeowners or renters to repair or replace disaster-damaged real estate and personal property, including automobiles.
What are the Credit Requirements?
• Credit History – Applicants must have a credit history acceptable to SBA.
• Repayment – Applicants must show the ability to repay all loans.
• Collateral – Collateral is required for physical loss loans over $25,000 and all EIDL loans over $25,000. SBA takes real estate as collateral when it is available. SBA will not decline a loan for lack of collateral, but requires you to pledge what is available.
By law, the interest rates depend on whether each applicant has Credit Available Elsewhere. An applicant does not have Credit Available Elsewhere when SBA determines the applicant does not have sufficient funds or other resources, or the ability to borrow from non-government sources, to provide for its own disaster recovery. An applicant, which SBA determines to have the ability to provide for his or her own recovery is deemed to have Credit Available Elsewhere. Interest rates are fixed for the term of the loan.