Coffee County Animal Control may be forced to resume euthanizing dogs for the first time in years if current conditions remain.
According to Chair of Health, Welfare and Recreation Ashley Kraft, the shelter is “beyond full” and may have to euthanize for space.
Kraft, shortly after hearing a report from Animal Control Director Craig Boyd, wrote a plea on social media for the public to help.
“If you can foster, adopt or can work with a rescue in transporting dogs…now is the time,” she writes
The shelter works with several rescue groups, but these have cut off intake due to being overrun, Kraft commented.
At the March meeting, Boyd reported that in February there were 22 complaints with 21 answered. Last month, 34 dogs were picked up, 27 reclaimed and two dog bites were investigated.
The report said that three dogs were euthanized, $25 in fees were collected and there were 143 total calls.
The full commission voted at the March meeting to increase the adoption fee to $100 to cover spaying and neutering of animals that will be performed prior to adoption.
Boyd is currently the only Coffee County Animal Control officer in his department. An initial job posting for a 20-hour part time officer was changed by the full commission to a full time position.
Currently there is a plat of county land designated by the commission for an expansive new shelter to be located behind Coffee County Jail. Funding for the project has not been formally proposed.