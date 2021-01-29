Hendrell Remus was elected by the Tennessee Democratic Executive Committee Saturday.
The new party chair replaces outgoing three term Chair, Mary Mancini.
Remus, an assistant emergency officer at Tennessee State University, is also the Vice Chair of the Tennessee Young Democrats. Remus made history as he became the first African American leader of the organization.
The Coffee County Democratic Party congratulated Remus upon his election. “We look forward to working with Hendrell, as we continue to strengthen our party moving forward,” said Harley Meyers, Coffee County Democratic Chair.