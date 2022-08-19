The Coffee County Fair will officially kick off with an opening ceremony scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 3 at the Coffee County Fairgrounds to celebrate its 165th anniversary.
According to the Coffee County Fair Board, Coffee County has the seventh oldest fair in the state.
“We are going to have local speakers, the raising the flag prayer and Stewart is going to talk a little bit,” Fair Board member Katie Kusisto said.
The ceremony will introduce the new Modern Midways carnival that is coming in this year, operated by Robert Briggs, and include a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Fair Board President Stewart Little said the group will be bringing back the Sky Wheel, the double Farris Wheel that was once an iconic ride of the fair.
Little, who has been on the fair board for five years, said he decided to involved because of the community. He said that fair provides a place to showcase kid’s exhibits, crops and animals.
“If there weren’t people volunteering, there wouldn’t be a fair,” Little said.
Kusisto said that after moving here two years ago, she wanted to continue working with the fair, 4-H and similar community agricultural programs.
“Nowadays, kids need something to look forward to and be involved in,” she said.
Little said the Coffee County Fair has been a community gathering place for many years, and people are able to come together and see others they might not otherwise have a chance to see.
“It’s the biggest community gathering of the year,” Little said.
“Agriculture is the very first thing, if we don’t have crops, we don’t have food,” he said. “That is the whole thing with the fair, agriculture.”
Little said the rides give visitors something else to do, but agriculture remains number one.
“You’re coming from all different communities from around the county, so you can tell how good crops did in this area and how crops didn’t do in this area,” he said.
Kusisto said the fair brings in small business that may not have a direct hand in agriculture but support agriculture.
“Just like with agriculture, if we don’t have small businesses – small businesses and agriculture are what the community runs on,” she said.
However, it is the volunteers that make the fair come to life.
Operating as a private entity with no support from Coffee County, the fair relies on gate fees to pay the bills. Without those gate fees, the fair would not continue.
“The money from the entry fees is what pays for the entertainment for next year,” Kusisto said. “If there are no gate charges and no volunteers, there’s no fair.”
Little said there seems to be some confusion within community about who actually owns the fair and how it is funded.
“We are privately owned,” he said. “People think the county owns it, but we get no funding whatsoever from the county,” Little said.
The 2022 Coffee County Fair will be Sept. 3-10. New this year will be a demolition derby on Saturday which is open for entries from the public. Also new will be Southern States Wrestling on Saturday along with ice cream and watermelon eating contests and a power wheels derby.
Country singer Brandon Davis, who is coming off tour with Tim McGraw, will perform Friday night and Double Shot will open for him with Justin Williams.
“We are continuously adding entertainment,” Kusisto said. “The woodworkers will be here all week.”
Little explained that the woodworkers will be making a furniture project start-to-finish at the fair.
For a complete schedule, go to www.CoffeeCountyFairTN.org.