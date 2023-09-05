The Coffee County Fair, running full bore through Saturday, Sept. 9, is not over by far, with the second half bringing more shows, more contests, pro wrestling, mule and mud races.
Wednesday through Friday’s gates will open at 4 p.m., with Saturday’s gates opening at 8 a.m. Gates for the rides will open at 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday. Prior to the gates opening the Senior Citizen’s Program will take place at 9 a.m. at the Center Ring. On tap will be renowned local country singer/songwriter Macy Tabor at 6 p.m. and the electric Lynchburg native band Double Shot at 7:30 p.m. at the Center Ring.
Thursday’s main events will be Southern States Wrestling at 6 p.m. at the Center Ring, with ladies night to follow. The Junior Dairy Cattle Show will also be taking place at 6 p.m. at the Center Ring.
Friday is Youth Field Day at the fairgrounds from 10-11 a.m., with ice cream contests at 2 p.m. at the Center Stage, the beard and mullet contest at 5 p.m. at the Center Ring and the mud race at the track at 7 p.m. The livestock barn will also be holding the Open and Junior Beef Cattle Show at 6 p.m.
Concluding the week of fair activities Saturday will be the dog and pet show at 9 a.m. at the Center Ring, youth pedal pull at 11:30 a.m. at the Center Ring and the watermelon eating contest at 2 p.m. at the Center Ring. Saturday’s livestock shows kickoff at 11:30 a.m. with the Open and Junior Beef Cattle Show and a rooster crowing contest at 4 p.m. at the livestock barn. Closing out the evening will be a mule race at the center ring at 4 p.m. and a mud race at the track at 7 p.m. Other contests taking place during the week will be a pumpkin painting contest, coloring contest, marble counting contest and the 4-H Chick Chain Show and Sale. All winners will receive ribbons and be announced on Sat, Sept. 9 at 4 p.m.