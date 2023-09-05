The Coffee County Fair, running full bore through Saturday, Sept. 9, is not over by far, with the second half bringing more shows, more contests, pro wrestling, mule and mud races.    

Wednesday through Friday’s gates will open at 4 p.m., with Saturday’s gates opening at 8 a.m. Gates for the rides will open at 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday. Prior to the gates opening the Senior Citizen’s Program will take place at 9 a.m. at the Center Ring. On tap will be renowned local country singer/songwriter Macy Tabor at 6 p.m. and the electric Lynchburg native band Double Shot at 7:30 p.m. at the Center Ring.

Fair opening rodeo.jpg

Members of the Bullwhip Rodeo of Celina show off their team roping skills on opening night of the Coffee County Fair, Friday, Sept. 1.

Tags

Recommended for you