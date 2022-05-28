Coffee County is amongst only 12 counties in Tennessee to receive a clean audit report.
The announcement was made this past week by Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Jason Mumpower who revealed the dozen counties had each received a clean audit report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021. The 12 counties are Blount, Coffee, Cumberland, Gibson, Giles, Hamblen, Henderson, Lauderdale, Loudon, Marion, Roane, and Robertson.
The annual audits for these counties were completed without any findings. Audit findings are used to report on weaknesses, deficiencies, or areas of noncompliance within government operations.
All 12 counties are being recognized at the Tennessee County Services Association Legislative Conference in Gatlinburg.
“A clean audit is not easy to achieve,” said Comptroller Mumpower. “It takes hard work and dedication from each county official and numerous staff to ensure strong accounting procedures and a system of internal controls that protect public resources. The Tennesseans who live and work in these counties should celebrate this achievement.”
This honor is especially noteworthy for Loudon County, which has received a clean audit for five years in a row. Robertson County has received its third consecutive clean audit, and Henderson County has had a clean audit for two years in a row.
The 91 Tennessee counties audited by the Comptroller’s Office received a total of 278 findings in fiscal year 2021. This represents an average of 3.05 findings per county. In fiscal year 2020, Tennessee counties received an average of 2.97 findings in their annual audit reports.