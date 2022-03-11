The following are the health department inspection reports for Coffee County. The inspections not only include restaurants but also schools and head starts, pools and any other public facility overseen by the Tennessee Department of Health. The following scores are from inspections conducted from Jan. 13 to present. The numerical score is based on a 100-point system. A “routine” inspection means the facility was inspected and passed without any critical violations. A “follow-up” means there may have been critical violations that had to be corrected after the first inspection. The score listed is the final score given during the latest round of surprise inspections by the health inspector. Final inspection scores must be posted in public view at the facility.

 

Smarty Pants Child Care Food

1807 Sainville Rd. Manchester 37355

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up

March 7, 2022 | 99

Taco Bell #4254

49 Scott Swinney Manchester 37355

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine

March 7, 2022 | 99

Comfort Suites Pool

152 Hospitality Blvd. Manchester 37355

Public Swimming Pools | Routine

March 4, 2022 | 96

Scottish Inn

2457 Hillsboro Blvd. Manchester 37355

Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine

March 4, 2022 | 89

Tullahoma Head Start

215 Big Springs Ave. Tullahoma 37388

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine

March 3, 2022 | 100

Holiday Inn Express (pool)

2030 Jackson St. Tullahoma 37388

Public Swimming Pools | Routine

March 3, 2022 | 100

Holiday Inn Express Continental Breakfast

2030 N. Jackson St. Tullahoma 37388

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up

March 2, 2022 | 100

Sleep Inn & Suites Pool

84 Relco Dr. Manchester 37355

Public Swimming Pools | Routine

March 1, 2022 | 94

Crazy Daisies Mobile

2032 McArthur St. Suite A Manchester 37355

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine

March 1, 2022 | 100

Crazy Daisies Mobile #2

2032 McArthur Dr. Ste. A Manchester 37355

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine

March 1, 2022 | 100

Pizza Hut #4394

928 Hillsboro Blvd. Manchester 37355

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine

March 1, 2022 | 100

Crazy Daisies Mobile #5

2032 McArthur St Manchester 37355

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine

Feb. 28, 2022 | 100

Quality Inn

2314 Hillsboro Blvd. Manchester 37355

Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up

Feb. 28, 2022 | 100

Crazy Daisies

2032 McArthur St. Suite A Manchester 37355

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine

Feb. 28, 2022 | 100

Kubo Grill Bar

108 W. Mclean St. Manchester 37355

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine

Feb. 25, 2022 | 100

Jersey Mikes

1707 N. Jackson St. Tullahoma 37388

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine

Feb. 24, 2022 | 93

Caterpillar Daycare

316 S. Summit St. Tullahoma 37388

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine

Feb. 24, 2022 | 99

Luna Cafe Donuts & More

310 E. Lincoln St., Ste. 103 Tullahoma 37388

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine

Feb. 23, 2022 | 98

Teddy Bear Nursery School Kitchen

207 S. Jefferson St. Tullahoma 37388

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine

Feb. 23, 2022 | 100

Ramsey Grill

845 B McArthur St Manchester 37355

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine

Feb. 22, 2022 | 98

Great Wall

2526 Hillsboro Blvd. "B" Manchester 37355

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine

Feb. 22, 2022 | 99

Precious Moments Academy Food

1213 McCord Dr. Manchester 37355

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine

Feb. 22, 2022 | 99

Kubo Grill

108 W. Mclean St. Manchester 37355

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up

Feb. 18, 2022 | 94

Krystal

1300 N. Jackson St. Tullahoma 37388

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up

Feb. 17, 2022 | 92

Little Angels Day Care Center

615 E. Grundy St. Tullahoma 37388

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine

Feb. 17, 2022 | 98

Little Angels Day Care

615 E. Grundy St. Tullahoma 37388

Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine

Feb. 17, 2022 |

Highland Child Development

808 W Hickory Tullahoma 37388

Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine

Feb. 16, 2022 |

Highland Child Development

808 W. Hickory Tullahoma 37388

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine

Feb. 16, 2022 | 100

Buffalo Wild Wings#582

1705 N. Jackson St. Tullahoma 37388

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine

Feb. 16, 2022 | 95

Coffee Co Child Care

707 Oak Dr. Manchester 37355

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine

Feb. 15, 2022 | 100

Hampton Inn & Suites Cont. Break.

1143 Woodbury Hwy. Manchester 37355

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine

Feb. 15, 2022 | 100

Kentucky Fried Chicken of Manchester

2156 Hillsboro Hwy. Manchester 37355

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine

Feb. 15, 2022 | 94

Spinelli's

121 N.W. Atlantic St. Tullahoma 37388

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up

Feb. 9, 2022 | 95

Taco Bell #3447

1804 N. Jackson St. Tullahoma 37388

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine

Feb. 9, 2022 | 100

West Middle School

90 Hermitage Dr. Tullahoma 37388

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine

Feb. 9, 2022 | 100

Coffee County Central High

100 Red Raider Dr. Manchester 37355

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine

Feb. 8, 2022 | 100

Killin Time Tattoo

712 Hillsboro Blvd. Manchester 37355

Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine

Feb. 8, 2022 | 100

Killin Time BP Studio

712 Hillsboro Blvd. Manchester 37355

Body Piercing Studios Inspection | Routine

Feb. 8, 2022 | 100