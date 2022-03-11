The following are the health department inspection reports for Coffee County. The inspections not only include restaurants but also schools and head starts, pools and any other public facility overseen by the Tennessee Department of Health. The following scores are from inspections conducted from Jan. 13 to present. The numerical score is based on a 100-point system. A “routine” inspection means the facility was inspected and passed without any critical violations. A “follow-up” means there may have been critical violations that had to be corrected after the first inspection. The score listed is the final score given during the latest round of surprise inspections by the health inspector. Final inspection scores must be posted in public view at the facility.
Smarty Pants Child Care Food
1807 Sainville Rd. Manchester 37355
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 7, 2022 | 99
Taco Bell #4254
49 Scott Swinney Manchester 37355
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 7, 2022 | 99
Comfort Suites Pool
152 Hospitality Blvd. Manchester 37355
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 4, 2022 | 96
Scottish Inn
2457 Hillsboro Blvd. Manchester 37355
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
March 4, 2022 | 89
Tullahoma Head Start
215 Big Springs Ave. Tullahoma 37388
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 3, 2022 | 100
Holiday Inn Express (pool)
2030 Jackson St. Tullahoma 37388
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 3, 2022 | 100
Holiday Inn Express Continental Breakfast
2030 N. Jackson St. Tullahoma 37388
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 2, 2022 | 100
Sleep Inn & Suites Pool
84 Relco Dr. Manchester 37355
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 1, 2022 | 94
Crazy Daisies Mobile
2032 McArthur St. Suite A Manchester 37355
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 1, 2022 | 100
Crazy Daisies Mobile #2
2032 McArthur Dr. Ste. A Manchester 37355
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 1, 2022 | 100
Pizza Hut #4394
928 Hillsboro Blvd. Manchester 37355
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 1, 2022 | 100
Crazy Daisies Mobile #5
2032 McArthur St Manchester 37355
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
Feb. 28, 2022 | 100
Quality Inn
2314 Hillsboro Blvd. Manchester 37355
Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
Feb. 28, 2022 | 100
Crazy Daisies
2032 McArthur St. Suite A Manchester 37355
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
Feb. 28, 2022 | 100
Kubo Grill Bar
108 W. Mclean St. Manchester 37355
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
Feb. 25, 2022 | 100
Jersey Mikes
1707 N. Jackson St. Tullahoma 37388
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
Feb. 24, 2022 | 93
Caterpillar Daycare
316 S. Summit St. Tullahoma 37388
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
Feb. 24, 2022 | 99
Luna Cafe Donuts & More
310 E. Lincoln St., Ste. 103 Tullahoma 37388
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
Feb. 23, 2022 | 98
Teddy Bear Nursery School Kitchen
207 S. Jefferson St. Tullahoma 37388
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
Feb. 23, 2022 | 100
Ramsey Grill
845 B McArthur St Manchester 37355
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
Feb. 22, 2022 | 98
Great Wall
2526 Hillsboro Blvd. "B" Manchester 37355
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
Feb. 22, 2022 | 99
Precious Moments Academy Food
1213 McCord Dr. Manchester 37355
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
Feb. 22, 2022 | 99
Kubo Grill
108 W. Mclean St. Manchester 37355
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
Feb. 18, 2022 | 94
Krystal
1300 N. Jackson St. Tullahoma 37388
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
Feb. 17, 2022 | 92
Little Angels Day Care Center
615 E. Grundy St. Tullahoma 37388
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
Feb. 17, 2022 | 98
Little Angels Day Care
615 E. Grundy St. Tullahoma 37388
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
Feb. 17, 2022 |
Highland Child Development
808 W Hickory Tullahoma 37388
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
Feb. 16, 2022 |
Highland Child Development
808 W. Hickory Tullahoma 37388
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
Feb. 16, 2022 | 100
Buffalo Wild Wings#582
1705 N. Jackson St. Tullahoma 37388
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
Feb. 16, 2022 | 95
Coffee Co Child Care
707 Oak Dr. Manchester 37355
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
Feb. 15, 2022 | 100
Hampton Inn & Suites Cont. Break.
1143 Woodbury Hwy. Manchester 37355
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
Feb. 15, 2022 | 100
Kentucky Fried Chicken of Manchester
2156 Hillsboro Hwy. Manchester 37355
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
Feb. 15, 2022 | 94
Spinelli's
121 N.W. Atlantic St. Tullahoma 37388
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
Feb. 9, 2022 | 95
Taco Bell #3447
1804 N. Jackson St. Tullahoma 37388
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
Feb. 9, 2022 | 100
West Middle School
90 Hermitage Dr. Tullahoma 37388
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
Feb. 9, 2022 | 100
Coffee County Central High
100 Red Raider Dr. Manchester 37355
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
Feb. 8, 2022 | 100
Killin Time Tattoo
712 Hillsboro Blvd. Manchester 37355
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
Feb. 8, 2022 | 100
Killin Time BP Studio
712 Hillsboro Blvd. Manchester 37355
Body Piercing Studios Inspection | Routine
Feb. 8, 2022 | 100