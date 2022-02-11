The following are the health department inspection reports for Coffee County. The inspections not only include restaurants but also schools and head starts, pools and any other public facility overseen by the Tennessee Department of Health. The following scores are from inspections conducted from Jan. 13 to present. The numerical score is based on a 100-point system. A “routine” inspection means the facility was inspected and passed without any critical violations. A “follow-up” means there may have been critical violations that had to be corrected after the first inspection. The score listed is the final score given during the latest round of surprise inspections by the health inspector. Final inspection scores must be posted in public view at the facility.

Red Roof Inn & Suites

126 Expressway Dr. Manchester, TN 37355

MOST RECENT INSPECTION

Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine

Jan. 24 | 91

Subway

2227 Hillsboro Hwy. Manchester, TN 37355

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine

Jan. 24 | 97

Deerfield Elementary (Food)

9123 Woodbury Hwy. Manchester, TN 37355

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine

Jan. 24 | 100

Ignite Nutrition

1905 N. Jackson St., Ste 240 Tullahoma, TN 37388

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine

Jan. 21 | 100

Donut Palace

930 N. Jackson St. Tullahoma, TN 37388

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up

Jan. 21 | 98

Hard Rock Tattoo Studio

504 N. Jackson St., Ste. 102 Tullahoma, TN 37388

Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine

Jan. 21 | 100

Domino Pizza

400 E. Lincoln St. Tullahoma, TN 37388

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine

Jan. 21 | 99

Hard Rock Body Piercing Studio

504 N. Jackson St., Ste. 102 Tullahoma, TN 37388

Body Piercing Studios Inspection | Routine

Jan. 21 | 100

Black Lotus Body Piercing

824 McArthur St., Ste. A Manchester, TN 37355

Body Piercing Studios Inspection | Routine

Jan. 20 | 100

Sleep Inn & Suites

84 Relco Dr. Manchester, TN 37355

Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine

Jan. 20 | 98

Hampton Inn & Suites

1143 Woodbury Hwy. Manchester, TN 37355

Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine

Jan. 20 | 100

Black Lotus Tattoo

824 McArthur St., Ste A Manchester, TN 37355

Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine

Jan. 20 | 100

El Ranchero (Mobile)

719 Oak St Manchester, TN 37355

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine

Jan. 13 | 100

Hickerson Station

5017 Old Manchester Hwy. Tullahoma, TN 37388

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine

Jan. 13 | 100

Holiday Inn Express (pool)

2030 Jackson St. Tullahoma, TN 37388

Public Swimming Pools | Routine

Jan. 13 | 98

Holiday Inn Express

2030 N. Jackson St. Tullahoma, TN 37388

Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine

Jan. 13 | 98

Farrar Elementary

215 Westside Dr. Tullahoma, TN 37388

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine

Jan. 27, 2022 | 99

315 Bar & Grill

315 S. Anderson St. Tullahoma, TN 37388

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine

Jan. 27, 2022 | 97

Dairy Queen

300 E. Carroll St. Tullahoma, TN 37388

MOST RECENT INSPECTION

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine

Jan. 27, 2022 | 99

Subway 58430

217 E. Carroll St. Tullahoma, TN 37388

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up

Jan. 26, 2022 | 98

Reigning Ink Body Piercing Studio

307 S. Anderson St. Tullahoma, TN 37388

Body Piercing Studios Inspection | Routine

Jan. 26, 2022 | 100

Robert E Lee Elementary

313 Layne St. Tullahoma, TN 37388

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine

Jan. 26, 2022 | 100

Reigning Ink Tattoo Parlor

307 S. Anderson St. Tullahoma, TN 37388

Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine

Jan. 26, 2022 | 100

Death Before Dishonor Tattoo Company

313 N. Jackson St. Ste 1 Tullahoma, TN 37388

Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine

Jan. 25, 2022 | 100

East Lincoln Elementary

700 E. Lincoln St. Tullahoma, TN 37388

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine

Jan. 25, 2022 | 99

Good Day Sunshine

808 E. Lincoln St. Tullahoma, TN 37388

Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine

Jan. 25, 2022 | 98