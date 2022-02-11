The following are the health department inspection reports for Coffee County. The inspections not only include restaurants but also schools and head starts, pools and any other public facility overseen by the Tennessee Department of Health. The following scores are from inspections conducted from Jan. 13 to present. The numerical score is based on a 100-point system. A “routine” inspection means the facility was inspected and passed without any critical violations. A “follow-up” means there may have been critical violations that had to be corrected after the first inspection. The score listed is the final score given during the latest round of surprise inspections by the health inspector. Final inspection scores must be posted in public view at the facility.
Red Roof Inn & Suites
126 Expressway Dr. Manchester, TN 37355
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
Jan. 24 | 91
Subway
2227 Hillsboro Hwy. Manchester, TN 37355
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
Jan. 24 | 97
Deerfield Elementary (Food)
9123 Woodbury Hwy. Manchester, TN 37355
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
Jan. 24 | 100
Ignite Nutrition
1905 N. Jackson St., Ste 240 Tullahoma, TN 37388
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
Jan. 21 | 100
Donut Palace
930 N. Jackson St. Tullahoma, TN 37388
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
Jan. 21 | 98
Hard Rock Tattoo Studio
504 N. Jackson St., Ste. 102 Tullahoma, TN 37388
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
Jan. 21 | 100
Domino Pizza
400 E. Lincoln St. Tullahoma, TN 37388
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
Jan. 21 | 99
Hard Rock Body Piercing Studio
504 N. Jackson St., Ste. 102 Tullahoma, TN 37388
Body Piercing Studios Inspection | Routine
Jan. 21 | 100
Black Lotus Body Piercing
824 McArthur St., Ste. A Manchester, TN 37355
Body Piercing Studios Inspection | Routine
Jan. 20 | 100
Sleep Inn & Suites
84 Relco Dr. Manchester, TN 37355
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
Jan. 20 | 98
Hampton Inn & Suites
1143 Woodbury Hwy. Manchester, TN 37355
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
Jan. 20 | 100
Black Lotus Tattoo
824 McArthur St., Ste A Manchester, TN 37355
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
Jan. 20 | 100
El Ranchero (Mobile)
719 Oak St Manchester, TN 37355
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
Jan. 13 | 100
Hickerson Station
5017 Old Manchester Hwy. Tullahoma, TN 37388
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
Jan. 13 | 100
Holiday Inn Express (pool)
2030 Jackson St. Tullahoma, TN 37388
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
Jan. 13 | 98
Holiday Inn Express
2030 N. Jackson St. Tullahoma, TN 37388
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
Jan. 13 | 98
Farrar Elementary
215 Westside Dr. Tullahoma, TN 37388
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
Jan. 27, 2022 | 99
315 Bar & Grill
315 S. Anderson St. Tullahoma, TN 37388
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
Jan. 27, 2022 | 97
Dairy Queen
300 E. Carroll St. Tullahoma, TN 37388
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
Jan. 27, 2022 | 99
Subway 58430
217 E. Carroll St. Tullahoma, TN 37388
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
Jan. 26, 2022 | 98
Reigning Ink Body Piercing Studio
307 S. Anderson St. Tullahoma, TN 37388
Body Piercing Studios Inspection | Routine
Jan. 26, 2022 | 100
Robert E Lee Elementary
313 Layne St. Tullahoma, TN 37388
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
Jan. 26, 2022 | 100
Reigning Ink Tattoo Parlor
307 S. Anderson St. Tullahoma, TN 37388
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
Jan. 26, 2022 | 100
Death Before Dishonor Tattoo Company
313 N. Jackson St. Ste 1 Tullahoma, TN 37388
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
Jan. 25, 2022 | 100
East Lincoln Elementary
700 E. Lincoln St. Tullahoma, TN 37388
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
Jan. 25, 2022 | 99
Good Day Sunshine
808 E. Lincoln St. Tullahoma, TN 37388
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
Jan. 25, 2022 | 98