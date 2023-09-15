Allan Jennings Jan. 6 (1)
A Coffee County man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges related to his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

Allan Jennings, 56, of Hillsboro, Tennessee, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with a felony offense of civil disorder. Jennings is also charged with several misdemeanor offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, and destruction of government property.

Allan Jennings Jan. 6 (2)

