Miranda Deaton.png

Nonprofit, online university WGU Tennessee recently surprised local resident Miranda Deaton with a $10,000 Tenn-K Scholarship that will help cover most of her tuition as she pursues a bachelor’s degree in business administration, healthcare management. 

Deaton learned that she had been awarded the Tenn-K Scholarship during a virtual meeting from WGU Tennessee Chancellor Kimberly K. Estep. The Tenn-K Scholarship is the largest award given by WGU Tennessee and covers roughly two-thirds of the cost of a degree. The university, which is celebrating 10 years of helping working Tennesseans achieve their higher education goals, will award up to 10 scholarships of $10,000 this year. 