Nonprofit, online university WGU Tennessee recently surprised local resident Miranda Deaton with a $10,000 Tenn-K Scholarship that will help cover most of her tuition as she pursues a bachelor’s degree in business administration, healthcare management.
Deaton learned that she had been awarded the Tenn-K Scholarship during a virtual meeting from WGU Tennessee Chancellor Kimberly K. Estep. The Tenn-K Scholarship is the largest award given by WGU Tennessee and covers roughly two-thirds of the cost of a degree. The university, which is celebrating 10 years of helping working Tennesseans achieve their higher education goals, will award up to 10 scholarships of $10,000 this year.
“WGU Tennessee has been honored to surprise students like Miranda with a life-changing scholarship to pursue their educational goals,” Estep said. “Miranda has spent her entire career growing with her organization, and we look forward to seeing how her degree helps her achieve even greater success.”
As the manager of Family Practice Center's three locations, Deaton is able to work full-time while participating in WGU Tennessee’s accredited, flexible degree programs. She’s able to use the skills that she is learning in her degree program in her current position, as she achieves her goal of obtaining a bachelor’s degree.
“The financial assistance of the Tenn-K Scholarship helped alleviate some of my fears around pursuing a degree,” Deaton said. “I believe that this degree will help me be a better leader and give me even more knowledge to excel in my position.”
The Tenn-K Scholarship – which covers roughly two-thirds of WGU Tennessee’s already low-tuition of around $4,000 per six-month term for most programs – is awarded based on students’ academic records, readiness for online study, and demonstrated financial need. WGU offers more than 80 online undergraduate and graduate programs in K–12 education, business, health, and information technology.