A recent study by seoClarity has revealed that, despite sharp declines in total travel since the COVID-19 pandemic, Coffee County residents and many Americans have been taking significantly more long-distance road trips than in previous years.
COVID-19 took hold during the warmer months and peak travel periods for many Americans, contributing to a more than 30% decline in total travel since 2019, according to recently released government data. However, while social distancing measures and remote work have led to a decrease in short-distance trips and a massive 70% decline in air travel, the number of miles logged on long-distance road trips has risen dramatically above last year’s numbers.
The analysis found that in the Tullahoma-Manchester metro area, total travel has decreased by 22% since last year. Nevertheless, long distance road trips have increased by 31% over the same time period.
On average, during the first two weeks of August last year, about 2.5 million people passed through U.S. airports per day. This year, that number was about 700,000. On the other hand, in the first two weeks of August this year, Americans recorded nearly 12 million long-distance (100-500 mile) road trips per day compared to 8.6 million in 2019—a 37.6% increase.
Such a shift in travel behavior may serve as an example of the “new normal” when it comes to how Americans will travel to more distant destinations.
At the state level, residents from the Mountain West and Southeast have recorded the greatest increases in long-distance road trips compared to 2019. Specifically, travelers from the states of Colorado, North Carolina and South Carolina have logged the largest increase in long-distance road trips.
Conversely, travelers from the Northeast, where initial rates of COVID-19 cases were the highest, have shown the largest declines in long-distance road trips.
To identify the metropolitan areas that have reported the greatest increases in long-distance road trips, researchers at seoClarity analyzed data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics, calculating the percentage change in the number of 100-500-mile road trips between the first two weeks of August 2020 and the first two weeks of August 2019. The researchers also calculated the average daily number of long-distance trips taken during both time periods, as well as the percentage change in all travel.
For more information, a detailed methodology, and complete results, you can find the original report on seoClarity’s website: https://www.seoclarity.net/blog/road-trip-research.