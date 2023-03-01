Opioid drugs on Rx-pad

Coffee County will get $292,030.12 in its first payment from the Tennessee Opioid Abatement Council’s opioid lawsuit settlement.

Tennessee’s Opioid Abatement Council is making the first payments from opioid lawsuit settlements to counties totaling more than $31.4 million. The state began processing the direct payments from the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund to county governments this week.

