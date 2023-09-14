Drive safe graphic

Coffee County will get a good chunk of the $28.5 million in federal grant funds to be distributed statewide from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for the 2023–2024 federal fiscal year. The announcement was made by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) this past week.

“The THSO is pleased to announce the allocation of federal grant funds to support our traffic safety partners across Tennessee,” said Tennessee Highway Safety Office Director Buddy Lewis. “These funds will be used to increase traffic safety education, public awareness, advocacy, training, and enforcement initiatives to improve driver behavior and protect Tennessee roadways. These partnerships are essential to saving lives and reducing traffic fatalities across Tennessee.”

