Coffee County will get a good chunk of the $28.5 million in federal grant funds to be distributed statewide from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for the 2023–2024 federal fiscal year. The announcement was made by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) this past week.
“The THSO is pleased to announce the allocation of federal grant funds to support our traffic safety partners across Tennessee,” said Tennessee Highway Safety Office Director Buddy Lewis. “These funds will be used to increase traffic safety education, public awareness, advocacy, training, and enforcement initiatives to improve driver behavior and protect Tennessee roadways. These partnerships are essential to saving lives and reducing traffic fatalities across Tennessee.”
Over 370 federal grants exceeding $28 million in total have been awarded to law enforcement agencies and highway safety partners across Tennessee. Approximately $3 million in media grant funds will be allocated for statewide highway safety education and public awareness campaigns.
The biggest chunk will go to the 14th Judicial District Attorney’s office in the amount of $220,313 for DUI prosecution. Manchester got the next biggest share at $35,000 for DUI enforcement. Tullahoma Police Department got $28,752 and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department $25,200, also for DUI enforcement.
Every year, traffic safety advocates, non-profit organizations, emergency response personnel, law enforcement, district attorneys general, and other state agencies across Tennessee seek funding through grant applications offered by the THSO. Applicants who meet the required data-driven criteria and highway safety standards are awarded grant funds to support the THSO’s mission to reduce traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities.