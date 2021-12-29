Coffee County officials met recently in a special-called meeting to approve a resolution to opt into nationwide opioid settlements.
In a special-called meeting, the full Coffee County Commission unanimously passed a resolution which will allow the county to opt in on receiving funds from the nationwide settlement with pharmaceutical companies for their role in the ongoing opioid crisis.
Earlier this year, as part of a coalition with other states and subdivisions, the state of Tennessee reached two proposed settlement agreements that would resolve all opioid litigation brought against the largest pharmaceutical distributors, McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmericsourceBergen, and manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its parent company Johnson & Johnson. In the proposed settlements, the three distribution companies will have to pay up to $21 billion over 18 years, and Janssen will have to pay $5 billion over no more than nine years, totaling $26 billion.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of deaths due to opioid overdose rose to a record 93,331 in 2020, a nearly 30% increase over the prior year. In Tennessee, opioid overdoses kill more than five people a day on average.
In a statement to the county from Executive Counsel of the Office of the Attorney General Michael Leftwich, the total funding distributed will be determined by the overall degree of participation by both litigating and non-litigating state and local governments.
The resolution stated since the state has joined all settlements, the political subdivisions within the state must decide to participate in the settlements. In order for Coffee County to directly share in the settlement funds, the county must take affirmative steps to “opt-in” to the settlements by the deadline of Jan. 2, 2022. If the settlements become effective, Tennessee will be eligible to receive more than $613 million over 18 years, with payments starting soon as April 2022, and over two-thirds of the money will be required to be spent on opioid treatment and prevention.
The amount of money a state will receive depends on how many sign on. Since the county commission was not scheduled to meet again until Tuesday, Jan. 11, a special meeting was called for the commission to make a decision. Once passed, attorneys representing Coffee County were authorized to negotiate on behalf of the county to the settlement funds, and also authorized County Mayor Gary Cordell and County Attorney Robert Huskey to notify the appropriate authorities and attorneys of said approval and to execute on behalf of the county any and all documents and forms which might be required and/or requested.
Cordell thanked all the commissioners for attending the meeting and presented them the resolution. He said they were sent the resolution and documents discussing the settlements earlier in the month.
“Tonight should be a no brainer,” Cordell said.
Commissioner Helen Debellis made the motion to approve the resolution with Commissioner Jackie Duncan seconding the motion. After opening it to discussion, commissioners asked to call for the vote. The full commission voted unanimously 17-0 to pass the resolution, which took effect immediately upon passage.