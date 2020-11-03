While the presidential election pressed into the wee hours on the national level Tuesday night, there was no drama locally as Coffee County said no to Joe, with President Trump carrying the county with 73 percent of the vote.
The final results showed Trump with 17,853 votes to 5,704 for Joe Biden in an election that saw a record 70 percent of Coffee County voters go to the polls. Unofficial results as of late Tuesday evening revealed Trump with 60 percent of the state’s votes, putting Tennessee firmly in the red.
The margin was similar for United States Senator-Elect Bill Hargerty who garnered 17,587 votes to 5,214 by Democratic nominee Marquita Bradshaw in Coffee County on the way to a one-sided victory statewide. Hagerty took 62 percent of the unofficial vote statewide, winning with 1,714,056 to 951,962 for Bradshaw.
U.S. Sixth District Representative John Rose enjoyed a three-to-one margin in Coffee County as he pulled in 17,297 on his way to reelection over Democrat Christopher Finley who had 5,242. Rose rolled throughout the district, getting 248,009 to 81,214 for his challenger.
The numbers looked similar for the Pistol Packing Momma, Republican 16th District State Senator Janice Bowling who beat Democratic challenger Shelia Younglove. Bowling took 76 percent of the vote in her home Coffee County where she won 17,874 to 5,519. Bowling’s overall margin of victory in the district proved to by 76-23 as she garnered 60,216 votes to 18,500 for her challenger. Bowling’s biggest margin of victory came in Grundy County where she got 82 percent of the vote. She carried all seven counties in the district, the closest being Younglove’s home county of Warren where Bowling won with 73 percent.
Rush Bricken rounded out the balloting as he got 19,738 complimentary votes as he ran unopposed for reelection to his 47th District, serving Coffee and part of Warren County.