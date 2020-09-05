Tourism saves each Coffee County household $414 in taxes over 2019, according to Ryan French, chairman of Manchester Tourism and Community Development.
“We are thrilled to share the results of the 2019 State of Tennessee’s Tourism Economic Impact report,” French said.
The report was released today, Aug. 25.
“Coffee County continues to trend in the right direction ranking 21st in the state of Tennessee in tourism expenditures, the first county in the rankings that does not operate a Convention and Visitors Bureau.”
In 2019, each household across Coffee County saved $414.16 in local taxes thanks to tourism expenditures, up from $396.92 in 2018, according to French.
“This is the result of $104.46 million in direct tourism expenditures,” French said. “Of those expenditures, some 824 jobs were created with $20.94 million in payroll, $2.71 million in local tax revenue, and $6.25 million in state tax revenue.”
On average, about $286,185 is spent by visitors daily in Coffee County reeling in $7,415 in local taxes and $17,123 in state taxes each day, said French.
“Coffee County and the southern middle Tennessee region continue to see fantastic growth in tourism expenditures. This is very much the result of a regional effort and folks visiting for music, sports, outdoors, and unique regional destinations,” he said.
“When looking at Coffee County tourism we can thank local partners like the George Dickel, Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, the Manchester-Coffee County Conference Center, Old Stone Fort State Park, and regional partners like Jack Daniels, Tims Ford State Park, The Caverns, South Cumberland State Park, and many more. All of these efforts are supported by visitors stopping to take in a great meal at our local restaurants, finding unique shopping experiences in our shops and boutiques, and most importantly feeling welcomed by the southern charm and hospitality that makes our community unique and Manchester a small town with a big soul.”