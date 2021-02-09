A total of 13,128 students enrolled during the fall 2020 term at The University of Alabama made the Dean's List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President's List with academic records of 4.0 (all A's).
The UA Dean's and President's Lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
Local students making the Dean’s List included:
Sarah Coffelt of Tullahoma; Clayton Mckenzie, Elizabeth Proffitt and Anissa Vazquez of Manchester, all of Manchester; Stephen Shol of Coalmont; Miguel Martinez, Daniel Pearson and Erin Powers, all of Fayetteville.