Col. Randal J. Gordon has been installed as the 32nd commander at Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC), replacing Col. Jeffrey T. Geraghty who had served in the position since June 2019.
The Change in Command ceremony took place inside at the AEDC Aircraft Test Support Facility on Thursday morning, June 16, with Maj. Gen. Evan C. Dertien, commander of Edwards Air Force Base in California, presiding over the ceremony. The ceremony was also attended by the commander’s guests, AEDC personnel and local dignitaries like members of the Arnold Community Council, State Sen. Janice Bowling, representatives of Sen. Marsha Blackburn and House Rep. Scott DesJarlais and previous AEDC Commanders retired Col. Raymond G. Toth and retired Col. Rodney Todaro.
Prior to his new assignment, Gordon was the Vice Wing Commander of the 412th Test Wing at Edwards AFB. He was also the initial cadre Director for the Secretary of the Air Force’s Artificial Intelligence Accelerator with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In addition, Gordon served as initial cadre for the Secretary of the Air Force’s AFWERX technology innovation team with private sector businesses and academia.
As commander, Gordon led and served the F-22 Combined Test Force and has additional flight test pilot experience in the F-15C/E, A-10A/C, F-16A/C, Bombardier BD-700 Global Express business jet and 70 other military and civilian aircraft.
Before the change of command, Dertien remarked the change of leadership that morning was special and important to both Air and Space forces because of how important AEDC is to Air Force’s national objections.
“Right now, Arnold is basically forging the future capabilities and technologies which will continue to give us the advantage over our competitors,” Dertien said.
Dertian praised Geraghty’s leadership during his three-year tenor as Commander and highlighted some of the base’s accomplishments during Geraghty’s time, which included his handling and implementing policies for the base during the COVID-19 pandemic, stood up and activated the 804th Test Group in March, implemented 3-D printing and fabricating discontinued parts for historic facilities, succeeded in bringing a 16-foot wind tunnel back to life and successfully completed a higher headquarters unit effectiveness inspection in 2021.
“It’s been inspiring to watching you lead,” Dertian said. “Your commitment to air power will have a lasting impact.”
Dertian also praised Geraghty’s wife Nora for her support to not only to her family but to the Arnold community.
Geraghty spoke next and thanked Dertian for his kind words and thanked the entire team for putting together all the events and ceremonies during his time, including the 70th anniversary celebration of AEDC. He then thanked all the guests for everything they had done for him and his family, and his team for their dedication in completing the mission at AEDC with him.
“Your dedication to the mission, you’ve made the most positive impact to US National Defense of anybody in the world for the next 50 years and I mean that sincerely,” Geraghty said. “Your excellence in safety and mission execution keeps us true to Gen. [Henry H.] Hap Arnold’s vision for AEDC, which is to keep US air power and US space power second to none.”
Geraghty congratulated Gordon for taking over command of “the most important, least known wing” in the air force and said he and wife Tiffany will love it at AEDC.
“You’ll love the tea, you’ll love the mission,” he said.
To wrap up, Geraghty thanked his wife Nora for her selfless dedication to the people and the mission at AEDC.
After the passing of the guidon during the Change of Command ceremony, Gordon said he felt blessed about his new role as AEDC commander, and thanked both Dertian and Geraghty for their decades of friendship and leadership for helping him to get to where he is today. He also thanked Geraghty and his wife for their leadership and impact at AEDC.
“Thanks for leading this organization as well as you have,” Gordon said. “It’s very spectacular to get a chance to take command from people that we just not only respect but we actually love and are a part of our life.”
Gordan also thanked his friends and colleagues in attendance and those watching online for all the support they have provided over the years.
“It’s been such a gratifying life to be serving with you,” he said, “it brings my heart a lot of cheer to be able to look up in the audience and see so many people that have had great influence on me.”
He added he felted excitement as being at AEDC and contented that Arnold was “the greatest innovative airman” and helped shaped the 20th century, and by carrying the namesake, AEDC will do the same for the 21st century.
“It’s just an honor and I am so excited,” Gordon said. “This is just an honor and it is so exciting to be here with this team to lead that.”
Gordon finally thanked his family who were able to attend and his wife Tiffany and son Markus for being a part of his life before ending his speech by addressing his new team.
“Team Arnold, again I just wanted to say thanks,” he said. “I wanted to say ‘second to none?’ You better believe it so let’s get at it.”
As commander of AEDC commander, Gordon will lead an advanced complex of flight simulation test facilities. AEDC operates more than 68 aerodynamic and propulsion wind tunnels, rocket and turbine engine cells, space environmental chambers, arc heaters, ballistic ranges and other specialized units. AEDC is an Air Force Test Center facility and an important national resource. It has contributed to aerospace programs including the Atlas, Titan, Minutemen, and Peacekeeper ICBMs; the space shuttle; space station; and Projects Mercury, Gemini and Apollo.