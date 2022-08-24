The Colonel Thomas G. Bowden Memorial Act (SB 1749, HB 1686), named after a Tullahoma resident, which creates a pilot program providing crucial support and immediate relief to Tennesseans currently living with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia and their caregivers has been signed. Gov. Bill Lee recently made the bill into law with a stroke of his pen. Special guests at the signing include Col. Bowden’s widow and advocate Barbara Bowden, and celebrated sportscaster Jim Nantz whose father lost his battle with Alzheimer’s in 2008.
This momentous legislation creates a three-year pilot program to provide home and community-based respite care to Tennesseans living with Alzheimer’s or dementia and their caregivers. In its first year, the pilot program would serve 150 Tennesseans and maintain 150 enrollees in its second and third year.
Currently more than 120,000 people in Tennessee are living with Alzheimer’s or other related dementia with an estimated 361,000 family members serving as caregivers providing more than 500 million hours of unpaid care annually. Each year, more than 3,500 Tennessee residents lose their lives to the disease, including Colonel Thomas G. Bowden, who died from Alzheimer’s in 2018.
“Alzheimer’s is a devastating and life-changing disease that impacts countless Tennesseans and their families,” said Governor Bill Lee. “As we continue to prioritize vulnerable and underserved Tennesseans, this investment will ensure that those living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers have the important resources they need.”
The memorial act was named in memory of Col. Thomas G. Bowden. Colonel Bowden was born and raised in Tullahoma and was a Distinguished Military Graduate of MTSU. He dedicated 26 years of service to the United States Army as commander of more than 900 soldiers. He was responsible for 36 Perishing II missile launchers with assigned nuclear capable missiles. Colonel Bowden served two assignments at the Pentagon and commanded at the Brigade level. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at age 63 and lost his life to the disease at age 68. The Colonel Thomas G. Bowden Memorial Act is a testament to his life, as well as a tribute to the loving care provided by his wife of 46 years, Barbara Bowden.
“My daughters, Elizabeth Paine and Alex Soffer, and I are honored to have this bill named in memory of my late husband, Tom; but more importantly we are thrilled that this respite care bill will bring essential relief to many of our fellow Tennesseans living with this insidious disease,” says Barbara Bowden. “It has been our family’s honor to work in concert with the Alzheimer's Association under Dawne Bunn’s leadership and the advocates who shared their very personal stories with their legislators. I appreciate the recommendation for this bill by the Alzheimer’s disease and Related Dementia advisory council, and the unwavering and continuous 3-year support of Sen. Shane Reeves and Rep. Ryan Williams and former Alzheimer’s Association policy director, Rachel Blackhurst, who all lead this bill to a unanimous vote. Together we WILL end Alzheimer’s!”
“Today we celebrate this momentous legislation that will provide respite to hundreds of Tennessee caregivers. It was the culmination of many hours of work from our Tennessee Alzheimer’s Association Advocates and Tennessee legislators whose commitment was crucial to passing this bill,” said Dawne Bunn, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association TN Chapter.
