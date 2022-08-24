Gov Lee signs and hands pen to Barbara Bowden

Gov Bill Lee signs the bill and hands pen to Barbara Bowden, Col. Bowden’s widow. 

 Photo provided

The Colonel Thomas G. Bowden Memorial Act (SB 1749, HB 1686), named after a Tullahoma resident, which creates a pilot program providing crucial support and immediate relief to Tennesseans currently living with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia and their caregivers has been signed. Gov. Bill Lee recently made the bill into law with a stroke of his pen. Special guests at the signing include Col. Bowden’s widow and advocate Barbara Bowden, and celebrated sportscaster Jim Nantz whose father lost his battle with Alzheimer’s in 2008.

This momentous legislation creates a three-year pilot program to provide home and community-based respite care to Tennesseans living with Alzheimer’s or dementia and their caregivers. In its first year, the pilot program would serve 150 Tennesseans and maintain 150 enrollees in its second and third year.