The Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education recently approved nearly $675,000 worth of funding for two separate HVAC system projects for two of the district’s schools.
According to Business Director Jason Ray, the board in June approved an agreement with Trane to allow the company to perform an assessment of the district’s HVAC systems in order to find areas where the district could save money while heating and cooling their facilities. At that time, Trane representatives worked with TCS maintenance staff to evaluate building HVAC systems.
Two buildings Trane found could benefit from upgrades to its HVAC systems were Bel-Aire Elementary School and East Middle School. At Bel-Air, Trane representatives said the building would benefit from the modernization of its HVAC system and that the replacement job would be “fairly straightforward.” The project would require only unit replacements with humidity controls.
The school is currently served by 33 standard packaged units, Ray told the board, and have no outside air and are at the end of their usable life. National, state and local standards require that packaged units require a “prescribed amount of outside air depending on the number of occupants in the building.”
Ray recommended the board approve an HVAC replacement project with Trane to the tune of $645,031, which includes hail guards, a five-year parts and labor warranty and the removal of the current HVAC units by Trane. Because the project is directly related to the air quality of the building, Ray said, the school system can use ESSER 3.0 funds for the project. The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Act, a federal pass-through funding initiative approved through the American Rescue Plan Act for COVID-19 relief for school systems, allows for districts to use funds for COVID-19-related relief efforts, including learning loss, air quality improvements and more. The funds for the project were included in the budget, Ray said.
The board voted unanimously to approve the recommendation, with only school board member Amy Dodson absent.
East Middle School’s HVAC unit modernization would be more challenging than Bel-Air, Trane representatives said, as the way the school’s HVAC units were set up were more piecemeal than the other school.
Trane said the current unit configuration does not currently support the environment in terms of outside air and classroom controls. East was originally served by a multi-zone system, which provided a mixture of controls to individual classrooms. The system would mix hot and cold air provide “inside” air temperatures, with units serving multiple zones within the school. As the units aged, Ray said, the multi-zone units would be replaced with single-zone packaged units, of which there are currently 12 serving multiple areas of the school. There are also additional units for classrooms that have no outside air.
Ray said Trane speculated there were perhaps size issues with the original HVAC plan for the school, which was completed in the mid-1970s. Additionally, Ray told the board, Trane requested a qualified engineering firm look at the building and come up with a better HVAC plan. Ray recommended OLG, with which the school board has partnered on multiple projects in the past.
The first phase of the project, Ray said, would cost $28,042, which can also be used with ESSER funds, as it is also an air quality issue that relates to COVID-19 for the district.
Ray’s recommendation was again unanimously approved by the board.