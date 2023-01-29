After the holidays, Tullahoma’s Limbaugh Animal Shelter is looking to find forever homes for their resident canines, with several dogs having lived at the shelter longer than any current staff has been with the shelter.

“I’ve been here since August of 2021, so some of these dogs have been here longer than I have,” said Cheryl Rhoads, Animal Control Supervisor. “This building houses 36, and we are constantly at capacity. If it’s nice weather, we’ll use the other building, but the other building has no A/C and no heat. The drains are pretty hard to clean, but we will use it if we have to. When temperatures fall below freezing, we lock everybody inside, that way they’re in the heat. If we’ve got anyone over [in the other building], we’ll bring them into the kitchen just so everyone’s warm.”