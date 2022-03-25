Tuesday night, the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education honored two community favorite educators who dedicated a significant portion of their lives and careers to teaching music to Tullahoma’s students. Marion and Stephen Coleman, who served as the directors of the Tullahoma Band program for decades, were honored as the latest recipients of the Clyde W. Smith Jr. Leadership Award, making them the 21st and 22nd award honorees.
The board held a special reception for the Colemans prior to the regularly-scheduled board meeting Tuesday night, welcoming the community, friends, students and former colleagues to share hugs and reminisce about the Colemans’ time at the helm of the Tullahoma Band program. Plenty of well-wishers came to share in the celebration before the official recognition took place during the meeting.
At that time, three of the current and former band directors who taught under the Colemans shared their history and legacy in the Tullahoma musical community.
Atticus Hensley, who leads the middle school band programs, began with how the unique partnership between Stephen and Marion created the shared legacy of the couple. When one person’s name was evoked, the other’s was, too, he said.
“The two are seen as one,” he said of the pair.
Hensley then outlined the beginnings of the Colemans’ teaching career at Wartburg Central High at both the instrumental and vocal departments, sharing the numerous accomplishments the pair collected during their time there and their next steps at Waverly Central High School in the late 1970s and ‘80s.
He also shared how the Colemans “basically salvaged my life from a big wreckage pile” by seeing his potential, for which he sincerely thanked them.
Dr. Greg English, who previously served as a band director and now runs the Tullahoma Virtual Academy, continued the Colemans’ story, sharing their philosophy of “It’s All About the Kids.” This philosophy is one they instilled in all of their colleagues and one that is still taught in the Tullahoma Band program at any level. English outlined the beginnings of the Colemans’ tenure in Tullahoma, which began in 1988.
“For the next 20 years, they built the Tullahoma Band program to such a high degree of musicianship that the name ‘Tullahoma Bands’ and ‘quality’ became synonymous,” he said.
During the Colemans’ tenure at the helm of the band program, the band performed in numerous high-profile settings, including two trips to the Fiesta Bowl parade, the Rose Bowl and the Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade, performances in Hawaii at the Pearl Harbor Memorial at the invitation of the U.S. Department of the Interior, a performance in Cancun at the invitation of the Mexican embassy and multiple performances at the Tennessee State Music Conference. The band also had the opportunity to premier commissioned pieces, including pieces by Greg Danner.
English also shared how, when he began student teaching with the Colemans in the late ‘90s, “no one told them I was coming,” and he was thankful the couple did not “send him packing” and instead took him under their wings.
“I owe them a great debt, and no one deserves this more than they do,” he said.
Current THS Band Director Justin Scott concluded the story, sharing what the couple did upon their retirement from teaching in Tullahoma in 2011. Stephen served as the director of bands at Cumberland University, while Marion stayed on in a half-time capacity with the middle school band program for another three years before fully retiring in the spring of 2013.
Since then, both Colemans have served as the president of the Middle Tennessee School Band and Orchestra Association and Phi Beta Mu; Stephen has served as the president of the Tennessee Music Educators Association and the Tennessee Bandmasters Association; Marion has served as the chair of the Tullahoma Arts Council and supervisor of student teachers for Belmont University. Additionally, the two were named to the TMEA Hall of Fame in 2009, named the Teachers of the Year by TCS and were inducted into the Tennessee Bandmasters Hall of Fame in 2015.
But the most important thing people remember about the pair and carry with them, Scott said, is the pride and knowledge of their own ability and maturity.
“Students leaver the Tullahoma Band program knowing and believing that the most important aspect of their music experience with instrumental music education is that they are matured as young adults with music as a catalyst for their growth,” Scott said. “Stephen and Marion never lost faith in them as young musicians or as young adults.”
Scott also shared how so many people, colleagues and students alike, would share stories of “mom and dad Coleman” or “mom and pop Coleman,” saying he, too, felt that familial bond with the couple as a student teacher and later a colleague.
“I owe everything to them,” he said, becoming emotional. “They truly are a second mom and pop to me. I am who I am because of them, and I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart. No one deserves this more than you.”
Marion thanked the board and her former colleagues for their kind words and the honor itself.
“This has been such a wonderful job,” she said. “I have met such wonderful people in this town. I hope you guys know how important all these people are and how much they care about you and your children. I have never seen anywhere—we’ve traveled a lot; we know a lot of folks; we meet a lot of band directors everywhere—and this is a special place. It’s always been a special place.”
She added that when she and Stephen took the job in Tullahoma, the Waverly school administrators begged them to come back, which is how she knew Tullahoma was the place to be.
“We said, ‘No, this is where we need to be now,’” she said. “I’ve never regretted it; he’s never regretted it, which is why we still live in the community.”
She further said the people who run the Tullahoma Band program—Hensley, Scott, English, Doug Clark and others—are “cream of the crop.”
“It’s not going to get any better,” she said.
She thanked the board for the support it showed her and her husband for 22 years, as well as for supporting the current directors as they continue the tradition of excellence in Tullahoma.
Stephen joked that he was actually getting “the last word” from his wife, but then said he was equally humbled and honored of the award.
“To do something that you truly love is what life is all about; to be able to do something that you love and be paid for it is heaven,” he said. “That is the absolute best it can get. This has been a tremendous experience for both of us. It has been a life we have loved every minute of—most every minute. It is one that now we truly enjoy these incredibly talented people who are running the music and arts programs here and doing such a fantastic job.”
He also agreed with Marion on the quality of the Tullahoma school board, saying he meets with people from all over and has learned that Tullahoma is “an incredibly special place” and the community should work to keep it “as good as it gets.”
“Thank you so much,” he said.
The Colemans still reside in Tullahoma, though Marion said people likely would not see her out in about due to the “small zoo” she has at home, referencing the many “huge dogs” and other animals she cares for.