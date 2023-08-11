THEC logo

The Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) announced an increase in the college going rate for the class of 2022. Recent data showcases a one and a half percentage point increase over the class of 2021, for a statewide college-going rate of 54.3 percent. This represents the largest statewide increase since the implementation of Tennessee Promise in 2015.

The College Going and the Class of 2022: Continuing Momentum report, developed by THEC, provides valuable insights into the trends and progress of college enrollment among high school graduates in Tennessee. College-going rate indicates the portion of public high school graduates who seamlessly enroll (i.e., immediately after high school) in postsecondary education.