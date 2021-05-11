Cyber thugs may cost Tullahomans money after a ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline has forced the shutdown of the major gasoline artery while the damage is being fixed.
The Colonial Pipeline, which runs from Texas to New Jersey and pumps about 25 million gallons of fuel a day, was recently targeted by a group of hackers identified by the Federal Bureau of Investigation as the DarkSide. The pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel used along the east coast, shut down Friday after a ransomware attack by the cyber gang.
While the Volunteer State is not as severely impacted as the east coast by the shutdown, the pipeline does serve parts of Tennessee like Chattanooga and Nashville, meaning there could be impact at the pump, likely amounting to a few cents per gallon.
"We can expect Tennessee gas prices to rise anywhere from three to seven cents. Of course, if that pipeline stays shut down for a while longer, we can see some more significant gas price increases, as well as some local outages in a lot of our areas," said Megan Cooper, AAA spokesperson.
While shortages could be possible if the pipeline stays shutdown for an extended period, Colonial said it believes it should be able to go back online by Friday, thereby minimizing the impact when it comes to shortages and long term price jumps.
There have been no report of shortages in the Tullahoma area and experts say a run on gas would only cause an issue since fuel remained in good supply as of Tuesday afternoon.
First surfacing on Russian language hacking forums in August 2020, DarkSide is a ransomware-as-a-service platform that vetted cybercriminals can use to infect companies with ransomware and carry out negotiations and payments with victims. DarkSide says it targets only big companies, and forbids affiliates from dropping ransomware on organizations in several industries, including healthcare, funeral services, education, public sector and non-profits.