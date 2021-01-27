The Morning Pointe Foundation and Mental Health America of the MidSouth, a regional organization that provides mental health services, will present “Combating COVID Isolation,” a virtual Caregiver Café seminar about coping with the effects of COVID-19 in our nation’s senior living communities. The program will be a free, registration-only event held online on January 28 at 7 p.m. EST (6 p.m. CST). To register, go to www.morningpointe.com/caregivercafe.
Caregiver Café is an ongoing Morning Pointe Foundation educational seminar series that connects experts on senior living and care with those experiencing the physical and mental effects of aging.
Moderated by Mental Health America of the MidSouth caregiver support coordinator Lynn Wood, this online seminar will cover topics such as how to deal with the stresses and emotions of being isolated as a senior adult and unable to enjoy regular routines, and what we can ascertain from the past few months of living with COVID-19 and what can be done about it.
“The words we use in senior care can set the tone for a conversation,” said Wood. “Sometimes just changing one word can help some topics to be seen in a more positive light. Our seniors need us to be present in their lives, and we will be talking through some of the ways we can connect in the age of a pandemic.”
The Morning Pointe Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Morning Pointe Senior Living, founded by senior healthcare entrepreneurs Greg A. Vital and J. Franklin Farrow. The 501(c)3 nonprofit public service organization was created in 2014 to provide caregiver support programs and fund clinical scholarships to advance the care of seniors throughout the Southeast.
“At a time when isolation and loneliness in our seniors is at an all-time high, certified counselors and therapists will be sharing some special ways to help families create deeper connections with America’s seniors to help lessen the stress and guilt associated with caring for older adults,” said Audra Hopkins, the executive director of the Morning Pointe Foundation. “The Morning Pointe Foundation is gearing up for an informative presentation by Mental Health America of the MidSouth.”