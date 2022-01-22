At its Jan. 11 meeting, the Coffee County Commission approved a resolution identifying a location for a new county animal shelter behind the new Coffee County Jail.
The shelter will be located on county property near the Southern Waste Facility and the potential Rogers Group asphalt plant.
Commissioner Margaret Cunningham, who was tasked with finding a location by County Mayor Gary Cordell, called the site high and dry, adding that it has available sewer and “has no zoning problems.”
The original motion located a new shelter much closer to the highway 41. The commission first voted to amend the motion to change the site to the one behind the jail.
Commissioner Dennis Hunt said that he thought the original location was preferable. Hunt had suggested an offer from the new owners of the Fann Salvage site at the November meeting as a possible location for the shelter in return for a strip of land to be sold to Southern Waste to give them contiguity between parcels.
“This is going to go down as one of the head-slappingest, what ‘Dubya-T-H’ were they thinking,” Hunt said. “We have three acres, given to us that fronts 41 Highway, has a chain link fence around it, is gravel, is solid ground, has a building that we can use for accessories, vehicles and storage, there are existing concrete slabs, and it’s a good start for the pen building. Everything can be accomplished right there. It would be a full site. The Sheriff does not want this behind his jail,” Hunt said.
“We just passed a resolution for an asphalt plant to be right there. You’re going to have gravel trucks going in and out. You’re going to have asphalt trucks coming out. We’ve already got trash trucks and construction vehicles going in, and you’re going to ask the families of Coffee County to do pet adoptions in that mess,” Hunt said.
“(The parcel is zoned) C-1 (and it) specifically says governmental buildings. It’s a flat, level piece of property, ready to start building. We don’t have to hire contractors. We don’t have to do anything. US 41 has a drainage ditch in front of this property that is at least four feet below grade. There are no water issues with this property,” Hunt continued.
“It just boggles my mind that anybody would give up free property, a free fence, free gravel, flat room, concrete pads... We could start construction on this thing almost immediately. I beg you guys. Don’t do this. Quit spending other people’s money like they got plenty of it. Thank you for considering it.”
HWR Chair Ashley Kraft responded that she visited the site described by Hunt and observed standing water after a small rain. Kraft felt the building was inappropriate for animal control’s needs, costly upgrades would be necessary, and the lack of sewer would be an issue.
Kraft noted and Cunningham agreed that selecting a site appropriate for animal control was the responsibility of the county commission and not the Sheriff.
Commissioner Mike Ray said, “We have to attract people into the county to grow. We have the responsibility to provide the people who already live here to provide them the things they need in their life rarely do Margaret and I agree, but we need an animal shelter. When this continues to get kicked and punted and moved and argued... Let’s make a decision and move on. Let’s vote, let’s do it. It makes our county better,” Ray said.
The resolution only set aside the location, adding that funding would be through the county and as yet to be determined fundraising.
The resolution passed with Commissioners Hunt, Tim Stubblefield and Joey Hobbs offering no votes.