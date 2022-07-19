Arrowheads museum

The Arrowheads Aerospace Museum, located on Campground Road.

 Photo by John Coffelt

This past week, the Coffee County Commission authorized the County Purchasing Agent to proceed with the sale of the Arrowheads to Aerospace Museum in a unanimous vote.

County Attorney Robert Huskey said to the commission that on Dec. 1, 1988 a resolution passed by that body conveyed the property for the purpose of providing a museum. The resolution had a reverter provision in it and, following a suit to enforce that provision the property, was returned to the county.