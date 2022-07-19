This past week, the Coffee County Commission authorized the County Purchasing Agent to proceed with the sale of the Arrowheads to Aerospace Museum in a unanimous vote.
County Attorney Robert Huskey said to the commission that on Dec. 1, 1988 a resolution passed by that body conveyed the property for the purpose of providing a museum. The resolution had a reverter provision in it and, following a suit to enforce that provision the property, was returned to the county.
Monday, July 11, the Purchasing Commission declared the property surplus, and the vote to proceed with sale took place in the July 12 meeting.
“Because of the value of this property and its location, there has been a lot of interest in it. It’s not needed for county functions. Because of its commercial benefit, it’s been deemed by those that been involved that it’s best for the taxpayers of Coffee County that we market the property and sell it at the best price we can have under statutory procedures,” Huskey said.
Chairman of Capital Outlay Dennis Hunt said that he hoped that the county would continue to divest these surplus properties. Hunt said that upkeep on the surplus properties taxes the maintenance department.
“We have new buildings coming on. Let’s get rid of these old ones,” he said.
To facilitate the sale, the county will post a request for proposal for bids from auctioneers. State statutes dictate that the property be sold by sealed bids or by public auction.
The Planning Commission will choose the bid once they accepted and opened.
The resolution passed unanimously with Rose Ann Carden Smith absent.