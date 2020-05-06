The Coffee County Commission met April 14 via a conference call, and one of the items on the agenda included a budget amendment appropriating funds for a $15-per-hour, part-time position.
While the commission approved the budget amendment, some commissioners opposed paying $15 per hour for an extra clerk at the Coffee County Industrial Board and expressed concerns about hiring additional staff at a time when companies are cutting expenses, laying off workers and implementing furloughs. Some commissioners also voiced disagreement with paying $15 per hour for clerical duties that require no special skills. Some county departments, including Coffee County Emergency Medical Services and the libraries, pay less than $15 per hour to their workers. For example, people working at the Coffee County Communications Center start part time at $10 per hour. If they start full time, they are paid $11.87 per hour. Part-time library employees make $8.29 per hour.
Commissioner Joey Hobbs, who serves on the Coffee County Budget and Finance Committee, was one of the commissioners who voiced opposition. The amount that would fund the part-time position from the day a person is hired until June 30, 2020, is $7,000.
“For all commissioners that don’t know what this is, I want to take a minute to explain this to you,” Hobbs said. “The industrial board is wanting to add a part-time person and pay that person $15 per hour for the rest of the fiscal year, to take on clerical work. This sets a bad precedent for all the other folks that work part time making $8 or $8.50 an hour. I just want everybody to be clear on what you are voting on.”
When the issue was discussed at the budget and finance meeting held earlier, that person was not presented as someone with a special skillset, added Hobbs.
“This will be someone to catch overflow for answering the phone and doing clerical type (work),” Hobbs said.
Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell urged the commission to approve funds for the position, saying “this position is critical.”
“The industrial board felt that they need to pay that person to get the right person for that,” Cordell said.
Commissioner Helen Debellis also expressed concerns, noting there are “large layoffs all the way through the industrial park now.”
“I can’t see that we will have any new industry coming in any time soon,” Debellis said. “Can we not just set this aside until that need is there? We have a lot of people right now that are on furlough and maybe they can even fill that position,” Debellis said.
Cordell again encouraged the commission to vote in favor of the budget amendment, saying, “I would rather approve this now.”
The motion was approved with 14 “yes” votes. Commissioners Hobbs, Debellis, Scarlett Taylor, Ashley Kraft and Dwight Miller voted against the motion.