Jack Daniels barrels

In response to a stop work order on one Jack Daniel’s barrelhouse, the Lincoln County Commission approved a resolution last week to correct the lack of proper procedure and/or the waiver of on-site development plans, building permits, building code changes and the waiver of fees. The recommendations were made by the county’s outside counsel as part of Chancery Court Judge JB Cox’s ruling and recommendations made in January following a petition filed against the county.

The petition for a writ of mandamus claimed neither site plans nor building permits had been issued before construction began on the barrelhouses. The petition was filed by Christi Long, who is 50% owner of ShaeJo LLC which operates the Manor at ShaeJo located at 817 Lynchburg Highway. The Manor at ShaeJo is adjacent to the Brown-Forman property where seven of eight barrelhouses have been built. Long said the zoning should be I-1 Industrial because the distilled spirits are hazardous material.