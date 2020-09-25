Committee votes by the county commission will now be public, making government proceedings more transparent.
The county commission voted during their recent session that members’ Yea/Nay votes will be placed in the minutes when the votes are not unanimous.
When opened for discussion before the vote, Commissioner Helen Debellis stated while the resolution was vetted through the Legislative committee, it wasn’t submitted to them. She then asked Parliamentarian Joe Pedigo to clarify if it was something every committee is required to do by the U.S. Constitution as it was referenced in the resolution.
Pedigo said, in his opinion, if it passed then it would be voluntary among the commissioners in the committee. He did say since it is a change in procedural rules it wouldrequire a two-thirds vote to pass.
Commissioner Michael Ray said he was okay with it as long as the other committees are doing it. Only a few responded, with Commissioner Dwight Miller saying Budget and Finance does record how members vote.
Ray then stated in his experience in teaching history for 37 years, most people do not know what the Constitution says and clarified the reference in the resolution.
“Article I, Sec. V says each house shall keep a journal in its proceedings. That is referring to the House of Representatives and to the Senate. It does not talk about state or local government,” Ray said.
Commissioner Bobby Bryan responded to Ray and stated he believed the reference of the U.S. Constitution was showing that it was transparent to their situation.
“If a vote is not unanimous in a committee, the question is ‘why should you not show who wrote yes or who wrote no,’ so people can see where you stand on issues or where you stand on certain positions?” Bryan pondered. “It’s simply a matter of transparency, and the only time you would do it is when the votes are not unanimous.”
Ray reiterated he has no issue with the transparency of the resolution and would vote yes as long as other committees commit to the resolution. The issue he raised was that Bryan was stating the reference was inferred language and strict constitutionalists do not use inferred language.
Commissioner Dennis Hunt asked what caused the creation of the resolution and took issue with it, because it did not go through the Legislative Committee, and viewed it as intimidation.
“I look at it as a means of intimidation on some more particular issues that can be voted on at committee level,” Hunt said. “Everything done at committee level winds up here where the vote is recorded in its entirety and identified by each individual.”
Commissioner Margaret Cunningham said the resolution came to be because a committee member asked for their vote of no to be noted in the minutes and was refused. She added the resolution wasn’t a means of intimidation and it went through the Policies and Procedures Committee, where it passed.
“As far as intimidation, if people don’t want people to know how they are voting then that’s not transparent, and there’s nothing intimidating about it. It did go through a committee, it went through the Policies and Procedures committee. This is a policy and procedure resolution.”
Commissioner Rosemary Crabtree said she thought the Policies and Procedures Committee only related to county employees and asked if she was mistaken.
Cunningham stated the resolution changed the name to just Policies and Procedures committee back in July when it should have been named Personnel Policies and Procedures Committee. She said it was just an oversight by the Legislative Committee and they should have looked into more stipulations.
She added somewhere down the line the commission will need to amend that solution to correct it.
After discussion concluded, the resolution passed 15-4. Commissioners Debellis, Hunt, Ray and Crabtree voted no.