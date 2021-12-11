At the November meeting of the county’s Health, Welfare and Recreation Committee, Commissioner Jimmy Hollandsworth floated an idea for a fire training facility at the largely vacant Joint Industrial Park. Hollandsworth suggested using federal funds from the American Recovery Plan for the project.
“(The volunteer fire departments) would really be interested in a facility where we could train them and then (the facility could) be leased out to other counties and other fire departments to give them training,” Hollandsworth said.
“That could be income for them.” he said. “They pay good money to the state to send firefighters to training.”
Hollandsworth noted that with additional training facilities, the rural fire departments could lower their ISO ratings from fives and sixes to fours, which would theoretically lower insurance costs for property owners in those districts.
Commissioner Margaret Cunningham, who is not a member of the HWR committee but was present and involved in the discussion, said that state advisers have told the county that ARP monies are only for areas impacted by the pandemic. She felt that the fire departments could possibly apply for the COVID money if a proposal was worded in a way that properly described the impact COVID has had on the departments.
One heavily impacted aspect of rural fire service has been with manpower. Hollandsworth reported that Hickerson Station is down to only 12 firefighters.
“They said they are really struggling to find help,” he said. ”It’s almost like hitting the panic button.”
Other areas of need include North Coffee Volunteer Fire Department's intent to acquire land for a new fire hall in the Beechgrove Area.
Hollandsworth said that Hickerson Station VFD was mostly unable to aid other departments because of staffing problems.
He added that the rural fire department’s smoke alarm installations are going better than expected.