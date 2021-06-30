In a dramatic special called meeting Monday evening, the City of Manchester Finance committee recommended closing the Manchester-Coffee County Conference Center due to its inability to operate within budget.
“I helped bring this thing about,” Vice Mayor Mark Messick said about the city taking over full financial responsibility of the conference center. “This is part my fault. I’ve been on this thing for three years now, and I’m tired of people taking money out of the budget and not giving it to people that need it, like the street department and the police department. I make a motion that we shut the doors and sell it."
Finance Chairman Bob Bellamy quickly seconded. In the vote, Alderman Roxanne Patton offered a no vote.
Finance Director Bridget Anderson told committee members that after reconciliation for January through May, the Conference Center was asking for more money than the city originally anticipated.
“They are saying that the city still owes $39,078.72,” Anderson said.
When asked what the city has paid for the months since it took over at the beginning of the calendar year, Anderson answered $87,000 for payroll, almost $19,000 in payments and $12,200 in depreciation.
“We have not gotten June’s bill,” Anderson said. “Total expenses to date for just from January to May we have spent $225,021.41.”
Answering questions about PPP funds, Anderson explained that the center received over $60,000 in COVID relief and has $29,000 left.
“Is there any chance that in the future they will actually come within budget?” Messick asked.
“No, sir,” Anderson replied.
Any further action will have to be approved by the full Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
The Conference Center is now under the oversight of the city of Manchester after a deal was hatched recently to relieve Coffee County from financial responsibility concerning the center.