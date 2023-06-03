Common John Brewing Co. in Manchester will host a summer yoga series starting June 10 for all levels of participants.

The class will be every other weekend through August, starting at 9:30 a.m. The class will cost $10, and includes a Common John beer token. The token can also be used for $5 off any item at Common John for those under 21 years old or not interested in an alcoholic beverage.

Tags

Recommended for you