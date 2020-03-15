Both D.W. Wilson and C.D. Stamps Community centers will be closed through the end of the month due to COVID-19 concerns, according to Tullahoma Parks and Recreation officials.
While there are not any confirmed cases of the disease in Coffee County, parks and recreation officials made the call to close the centers out of an abundance of caution.
Tullahoma Parks and Recreation policy is to follow the Tullahoma City Schools schedule. As TCS cancelled classes through March 30, parks and recreation is doing the same, according to officials.
"If TCS extends spring break, then the community centers will remain closed," officials announced in a statement on their Facebook page.
"During this closure, Parks staff will be deep-cleaning the community centers," the statement read. "We appreciate the public’s understanding and patience during this time. Please continue to take prudent measures to stay healthy and practice social distancing."
All programs scheduled for this time, including the upcoming Lunch and Learn this Wednesday, are postponed while staff works on a rescheduled date.