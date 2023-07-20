UW Stuff the Bus (1)
Anna Coburn photo

Members of the community and businesses throughout Tullahoma came together on Friday evening to ‘Stuff the Bus’ with school supplies in an event put on by United Way Highway 55.

United Way Director Ashley Abraham said in a statement “When we say it takes a village, that’s the truth. Many businesses, churches, organizations and individuals came together to support this campaign. The goal is to help fill the needs of teachers and students so they can begin the school year confident and prepared.”

UW Stuff the Bus (2)

