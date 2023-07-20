Members of the community and businesses throughout Tullahoma came together on Friday evening to ‘Stuff the Bus’ with school supplies in an event put on by United Way Highway 55.
United Way Director Ashley Abraham said in a statement “When we say it takes a village, that’s the truth. Many businesses, churches, organizations and individuals came together to support this campaign. The goal is to help fill the needs of teachers and students so they can begin the school year confident and prepared.”
Businesses and individuals began appearing at Buffalo Wild Wings, which hosted the event, around 3 p.m. and kept coming for several hours, bringing truckloads of supplies. A bounce house was also provided for kids to enjoy while people brought in their donations.
The supplies will be delivered to Robert E. Lee, Jack T. Farrar, East Lincoln and Bel-Aire Elementary schools as well as East and West Middle Schools and Tullahoma High School and Tullahoma Virtual Academy just before the school year starts.
“Thank you to Dr. Catherine Stephens, Director of Tullahoma City Schools, for organizing the deliveries, the bus and creating a video with “Happy Go Social” to help spread the word,” said Abraham, “Dr. Stephens is always a joy to work with. She has a huge passion for our community and schools and has a way of connecting with every individual she encounters.”
Abraham said that so many contributed to the event, and added how grateful she was for the outpouring of support.
“Every time we have a give-back campaign or fundraising event, the best part is watching people come together for that greater cause. You made this happen, and we are so appreciative of your support,” she said.
She thanked Buffalo Wild Wings “for allowing us to have the event on their turf for two years in a row,” and thanked volunteers Pam Barnes, Ashley Franklin, Alicia Newson, Sheree Cox, Fenella Fraley, Pam Bussell, Catie Curlee, Rachel Cunningham, Christine Jones, Emilie Martin, First Assembly of God and our bus drive (Principal of Jack T. Farrar) Mr. Travis Moore.”
Donors she thanked included Emily Raths, Beverly Raths, Nancy Fuller, Elizabeth Banks, Ryan Tenison and others.
“Thank you to Master of Ceremonies for providing a bounce house for the kiddos to have fun,” she added.
Businesses and organizations that participated in the event include Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce, SmartBank, Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital, Southern Middle Realty, Coffee County Bank, Buffalo Wild Wings, FirstBank, Coffee County Realty and Auction, Tullahoma Fire Department, Coffee County Health Department, Bowman On-Target Media: 93.9 The Duck, 101.5 Rooster and Whiskey Country, First Christian Church Tullahoma, TUA LightTube, Dot Foods, Good Samaritan of Tullahoma Ministry, South Jackson Performing Arts Center, City of Tullahoma, Minuteman Press Tullahoma (Alderman Derick Mann), U.S. Display Group, Parkview Senior Living, U.S. Bank, Experience Community Tullahoma, BenchMark Physical Therapy, Imagination Library of Coffee County, Edward Jones, National Aerospace Solutions, LLC, Newell Brands, Kings Cross Church, Cedar Lane Church of Christ and Partners for Healing.