The Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman unanimously approved the acceptance of a grant award from the Appalachian Regional Commission in the amount of $100,000 for downtown improvement projects.
Back in November 2021, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a Resolution to apply to the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) with a project to continue efforts to revitalize and maintain the downtown as a vibrant commercial district.
The project will have two parts: 1) a voluntary, 50/50 matching grant program for downtown business owners wanting to make exterior improvements to their buildings; and 2) funding for improvements that will create an attractive public gathering space where annual events, can be held.
The project is a comprehensive downtown improvement project that will include a facade improvement program for local businesses/property owners and the construction of a central public gathering space where annual events, including the Taste of Tullahoma and 41A Festival events, can be held. Components for the public gathering space include dumpster enclosures, signage, benches, and lighting.
The facade program and central gathering place complement the city's overall downtown revitalization effort. The City has previously invested in downtown improvements, including a mural program, other facade update programs, a full streetscape project, and other upgrades. One of the key remaining problems as the city pursues this revitalization strategy is the attractiveness and functionality of the downtown for business-oriented events.
The City has identified a need for a central gathering place for community events for residents and visitors. Because the downtown is located between a CSX rail track and a busy state highway, any gathering space would need to consider pedestrian safety. The plot of land where the gathering space will be has recently been purchased by the City and is adjacent to restaurants and other businesses.
Some facades in the downtown have been updated, but many remain unimproved.
This project fills in critical gaps with the City's overall downtown revitalization strategy.
The total project cost will be $200,000. The balance of $100,000 or 50% in local matching contribution will be provided as follows: property/business owners for façade improvements will provide $70,000 or 50% of the $140,000 façade improvement component; the City of Tullahoma will provide $30,000 or 50% of the $60,000 for public improvements and administration component.