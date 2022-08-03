The Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman unanimously approved the acceptance of a grant award from the Appalachian Regional Commission in the amount of $100,000 for downtown improvement projects.

Back in November 2021, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a Resolution to apply to the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) with a project to continue efforts to revitalize and maintain the downtown as a vibrant commercial district.

