The greater Tullahoma community is doing everything it can to help those affected by the deadly tornadoes that struck Nashville, Cookeville and surrounding areas March 2.
The National Weather Service determined the tornadoes that struck the area were at least an EF-2 strength, with the devastation in Cookeville/Putnam County estimated at EF-4 strength.
Multiple Tullahoma businesses and organizations, from church groups to schools to the city at large, immediately got to work collecting bottled water, snacks, cleaning supplies and more to send up to those picking up the pieces of their homes and livelihoods.
The News announced later Tuesday afternoon that all six of its locations would be collecting needed items throughout the week in order to help those in need. By that afternoon, several of our sister papers had notified the Tullahoma office of multiple donations ready to be delivered.
Employees at The News called up to resource centers in Nashville Tuesday afternoon to determine what items were immediately needed and began collecting trash bags, work gloves, flashlights, box cutters, bleach and other cleaning supplies to send to our neighbors to the north, coordinating with the Tullahoma Fire Department to add combine all the donated items.
“We did this drive because it was the right thing to do,” said Advertising Director Joe Martin. “We did it to help our neighbors to the north who have suffered a horrific tragedy and will be recovering for months or even years to come.”
Martin said utilizing The News’ readership helped to spread the word about the donations drives held by both The News and other people and thanked them for all their support.
“With our readership, we were able to help provide needed supplies to those who have gone through an unspeakable tragedy, and we’re glad we were able to help out.”
Brian Blackley, the vice president of Middle Tennessee operations for Lakeway Publishers, also thanked all of The News readers for being willing to donate supplies and help those in need.
“We want to thank all of our readers who helped spread the word and coordinate efforts to help those affected by the tornadoes,” he said. “With your help, we will be able to ease people’s suffering just a little bit, which can make all the difference.”
That same day, Mayor Lane Curlee announced the city would be “adopting” Cookeville much like it did the community of Swansboro, North Carolina, after Hurricane Florence devastated the area.
By Thursday morning, TFD had already sent one trailer-full of bottled water, baby items, cleaning supplies, blankets and more up to Cookeville and was preparing to send another around the weekend.
By Thursday afternoon, East Middle School staff had posted to the school’s Facebook page asking its parents, students and friends to help in the effort.
“In an effort to help provide relief to those impacted by the tornadoes, we are asking that you join us in gathering supplies to be taken to those in need,” the post read.
Though The News has already collected a number of items, the office will still be collecting donation items should anyone want to continue helping the relief effort. Items needed still include cleaning supplies, trash bags, box cutters, baby items such as diapers and wipes, small blankets, clean socks and underwear, deodorant, dry shampoo and other on-the-go hygiene items and more. A full list of items can be found below.
TFD announced Friday that it would take donations until 8 a.m. Monday, March 9.
Financial assistance will also be needed for those with no place to call home anymore. Several Nashville area sports teams, including the Titans and the Predators, donated significant amounts of money to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, which opened up an emergency fund for those affected by the tornadoes.
Pop music icon Taylor Swift, who has a home in Nashville, also donated to the effort, announcing a $1 million donation to the efforts this week.
The mayor of Cookeville, Ricky Shelton, announced the official donation funds for the Putnam County relief effort include any location of the Bank of Putnam County (19 locations), a Venmo account @CookevillePutnamCountyTornado, text COOKEVILLEHELP to 41444, a PayPal search to donate@cookevilleputnamcountytornadorelieffund.com and through the official www.putnamcountytn.gov website.
Financial assistance will also be available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency to those needing funds. FEMA announced those impacted by the tornadoes in Davidson, Putnam and Wilson counties could apply for federal assistance by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov or by calling the Disaster Assistance Helpline at 1-800-621-3362 for assistance with the application.
Want to help by donating your time and labor? Visit Hands On Nashville for volunteer opportunities in the Nashville area.
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.