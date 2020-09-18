The neighboring community continues to mourn the death of Warren County resident Jordan Stevens who was executed in front of his pregnant wife last Sunday after they were taken hostage by a deranged gunman on their way to church.
A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday evening outside Hickory Creek School in Warren County where Stevens’ wife, Aileen Stevens is a kindergarten teacher. Scores of mourners gathered outside the school, lighting candles and saying prayers for the families involved in Sunday’s tragedy.
The couple had been married about three years and were expecting a baby girl. Mr. Stevens was a 2015 graduate of Warren County High School where he was a member of the school’s band. An account to help the grieving family has been set up at First National Bank of Middle Tennessee in Aileen’s name.
“These citizens were simply going to church with their family, working and going about their daily routine,” said District Attorney General Craig Northcott in wake of the homicidal rampage last Sunday. “Evil intervened in their lives in the person of Dangello Dorsey.”
Dorsey, 29, of St. Louis, Mo., shot and killed himself after leading lawmen on a high speed chase on I-24 last Sunday afternoon, crashing near Jasper with Steven’s wife in the car. She survived the roll over and has since been released from the hospital with both she and her baby expected to be physically okay.
The ending came after Dorsey wreaked six hours of terror, shooting five people, two fatality. He first shot and killed Darcey Johnson, 28, in a car he was riding as they traveled together down I-24 in Coffee County. He then tried to carjack two motorists, shooting a woman in the hand and a truck driver in the face before he was able to get a car and continue his run. At some point he slammed into the rear of Stevens’s vehicle. Thinking they had been in a routine fender bender, they were caught by surprise by the gun-wielded fugitive and forced to take Dorsey to their home in Smartt Station. After making them turn over two guns to him there, he forced them back onto the road and, for reasons unknown, shot and killed Mr. Stevens in front of his wife. The victim’s body was found near the Bonnaroo grounds prior to the high speed chase that ended the horror.
It is presently unknown what triggered Dorsey’s rampage but what is known is the grief his actions caused.
“Pray for all harmed in this but especially for the victims and their families for their physical and emotional healing,” Northcott appealed. “Pray that our community will heal from this. I looked into the eyes of some of those involved and saw pain inflicted but also the resolve to overcome. I spoke with these survivors and heard the sense of loss of security but also their determination to not be defeated.”
Northcott also praised a concerned citizen whose tip resulted in the end of the rampage and the lawmen who put themselves in harm’s way.
“I listened as seasoned officers became overwhelmed with emotion as they told me of the regret that they felt because they couldn’t stop the violence sooner so as to have spared any or all the victims of the consequences of this murderer’s actions,” Northcott revealed. “Pray for these men and women as well as you rest assured that they did everything possible to protect this community during this attack.”