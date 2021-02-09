The community is rallying to support the local Good Samaritan Ministry and Thrift Store after thieves broke in and stole items and cash from the community assistance organization.
Burglars ransacked the ministry office and secondhand store run by the local Good Samaritan last Monday, leaving Good Sam staff to clean up for several hours, poring over documents and rebuilding a small collection for the funeral costs of a recently departed friend.
Staff had a collection jar set up at the cash register of the ministry's thrift store, asking patrons to donate what they could to help the organization cover the cost of funeral expenses of longtime friend and volunteer Ms. Valerie.
Seeing the wreckage the thieves left was a shock for Executive Director Cindy Kinney.
"I never thought someone would take from our ministry," Kinney said. "As you may have noticed from the photos ... the individuals sure left a mess!"
In addition to the cash theft, the burglars also made off with a whole grocery cart from the store filled will things like personal hygiene items and cleaning supplies the ministry donates to families requiring assistance from the Good Samaritan, she told The News.
One person who immediately stepped up to help the organization was Alderman Sernobia McGee, who posted on her social media pages about the break-in and called for people who help re-stock the Good Samaritan of their supplies.
"I just wanted to do something to help," McGee told The News.
She put out a call to action on Facebook, asking people to help the ministry out if they could. By Thursday afternoon, McGee had several totes full of personal hygiene items, including shampoos and toothbrushes, as well as laundry supplies like detergent, to give back to the ministry. She added she was more than happy to support the ministry, as it is part of the community.
"However we can help the community, that's where my mind goes," she said of the effort. "I don't have much to give, but I give what I can."
Kinney said anyone who wants to drop off donations can do so at the ministry office from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday or to the thrift store from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The ministry office and thrift store are located at 210 E. Grundy St. in Tullahoma.
“What a wonderful blessing,” Kinney said of the outpouring of support in wake of the burglary. “We received large donations of cleaning products and personal hygiene items, to replace the missing items taken when our ministry was burglarized. We have also received monetary donations to help replace stolen funds. You see, we had been collecting money, after our dear employee passed away in January - to help her family with funeral expense. The end of this week is certainly looking a lot brighter. Thank you for being a friend to Good Samaritan of Tullahoma, by helping us during our time of need. A special "thank you" to Alderman Sernobia McGee who alerted the citizens of Tullahoma of our break-in, and urged the community to work together to help us out.”
For those wishing to make monetary donations to the Good Samaritan, Kinney said checks can be made out to "Good Samaritan of Tullahoma" and mailed to Good Samaritan, P.O. Box 1705, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
For more information on the ministry and thrift store, find Good Samaritan of Tullahoma Ministry on Facebook