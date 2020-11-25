The annual candle lighting ceremony for the Compassionate Friends, a special memorial ceremony to honor the lives of children lost too soon, is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13 at the church of Christ at Cedar Lane, organizers said.
Parents, siblings, grandparents and friends are invited to take part in the ceremony on this day to honor their children “gone too soon.” Those who wish to participate are encouraged to arrive at the church, located at 1200 Cedar Lane, at 6:30 p.m. with a photo of their child. Photos should be no larger than an 8x10 image.
This year’s event will take place outside, weather permitting, under the South portico of the church, according to organizers. Participants are asked to bring a folding chair for the members of their party.
A luminaria will be set out for each child represented at the ceremony. These luminarias will be lit by the children’s parents or other loved ones.
As with most events taking place this year, COVID-19 precautions are being taken. Organizers will provide cookies and hot drinks, but participants are asked not to bring any food this year. Social distancing will be practiced, and masks will be required for all who attend.
For more information or directions to the church, contact 931-455-2964 or 931-962-0458.