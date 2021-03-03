The Compassus hospice program serving Tennessee is celebrating 25 years of providing high-quality, compassionate care to patients and families in Bedford, Cannon, Coffee, Franklin, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Lawrence, Lewis, Marshall, Maury and Moore Counties.
Since 1996, the Compassus Tennessee program has touched the lives of patients and provided grief support to family members across the state. The program has three locations in Columbia, Lawrenceburg and Tullahoma that provide thoughtful, person-centered care during some of life’s most difficult moments.
“We are so proud to continue building on our 25-year history in Tennessee. It’s a privilege to provide end-of-life care, and we strive to be a dependable resource for the communities we serve,” said Edie Rimas, area executive of clinical operations for Compassus. “We cherish the trust our patients and their families place in us during their most vulnerable moments and do our best to honor it each day.”
Although the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the nature of the anniversary celebration, the Compassus Tennessee program is proud of its achievements over the last quarter century and happy to have reached this significant milestone.
“We are very fortunate to have such wonderful colleagues and local care partners. Everyone’s hard work and dedication in facing the challenges of the pandemic shows why our community has found value in our services for all of these years,” said Char Kirk, area market executive for Compassus. “Our longevity is a testament to the Compassus commitment to expanding access to quality hospice care. We look forward to continuing to provide the highest level of support to patients and their families.”
The Compassus care team consists of physicians, hospice aides, social workers, nurses, bereavement coordinators, chaplains and volunteers who work together to meet the medical, emotional and spiritual needs of their patients. Hospice care is provided wherever the patient calls home, including their home or a senior living community.
For more information about Compassus, please visit compassus.com/tennessee or call 931-455-9118.
About Compassus
Compassus is leading the transformation of health care with home-based advanced care management that improves quality of life for patients and families. Compassus provides home health, infusion therapy, palliative and hospice care services across 29 states. Learn more at compassus.com, follow the company on Facebook or LinkedIn, or call (877) 377-1607.