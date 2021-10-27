It was a day of celebration as Compassus, the long-serving hospice and palliative care organization, celebrated its quarter of a century anniversary of assisting families and patients.
Founded in 1996, Compassus has been providing families with the necessary assistance for patients in need of hospice or palliative care in six counties for the last 25 years, which includes Bedford, Cannon, Coffee, Franklin, Grundy and Moore counties. The organization celebrated this landmark anniversary Tuesday, Oct. 19, with a special event and ribbon cutting from the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce at its office at 1805 N. Jackson St. Suite 11 in Tullahoma, next to Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital.
During the morning, Compassus and Hospice of the Highland Rim Foundation (HHRF) hosted a drive-through and donuts booth for the whole community to stop by. The booth operated from 8—11 a.m., with the chamber stopping by to have a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. to celebrate the quarter-century anniversary of the organization.
After the ribbon cutting, Volunteer Coordinator Julia Logan-Mayes thanked everyone for stopping by and for supporting Compassus.
“We’re so grateful and honored to be serving six counties for the last 25 years,” Logan-Mayes said. “We were born right here in Tullahoma 25 years ago so we’re just really grateful.”
Compassus and HHRF also sold raffle tickets for $5 each for a chance to win two tickets for the Nov. 13 Nashville Predators game versus the Arizona Coyotes and some Nashville Predators swag donated by the Preds. Compassus and HHRF offered another opportunity to purchase raffle tickets at the HHRF annual Turkey Trot 5K Saturday, Oct. 23, at Tims Ford State Park, where the raffle took place when the 5k concluded.
All proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit HHRF which raises money for several different hospice and palliative care organizations like Compassus or Avalon Hospice should they need financial assistance for their patients. According to Logan-Mayes Compassus was born out of HHRF, hence why they feel that connection to them 25 years later.
For more information on Compassus, visit compassus.com or call 455-9118. For more information on HHRF, visit hospiceofthehighlandrimfoundation.org.