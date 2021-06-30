Tullahoma residents near Forrest Drive are in a fervor. They do not wish for a piece of property near their homes to be rezoned for a proposed apartment complex to be built by Ernie Hobbs.
At the most recent Tullahoma Municipal/Regional Planning Commission meeting, Hobbs sought to rezone his 704 Forrest Drive property from R-1 (single-family residential) to R-3 (high-density residential) in order to accommodate a new apartment complex in that area of town.
According to Hobbs, an existing apartment building is already on the property, though it is considered non-conforming by planning officials, and he wishes to raze the current building and build new mid-range apartment dwellings for the community.
Hobbs said he wants to help Tullahoma increase its housing options, since he is a developer with the resources to do so. During the meeting, Hobbs said the community was lacking in housing options, as the majority of the community saw either low-income housing or single-family homes with high price points. He wanted to be able to construct a mid-range, economical housing option for people who need and want to move to the community.
According to Mary Samaniego, Tullahoma Senior Planner, the area surrounding 704 Forrest Drive is a “mix of residential types including mobile homes, detached single-family residences and apartments,” meaning Hobbs’ request to rezone the property to R-3 fits into the general characteristics of the area, as well as conforming to the current comprehensive development plan for future land use, which marks the future use of the area as “medium-density residential.”
Samaniego said staff’s recommendation to the planning commission was to send a favorable recommendation to the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Several area residents, however, spoke out against the rezoning request.
Barbara Dattulo, who lives directly across from the property in question, said she did not want to see high-density dwellings in her single-family residential neighborhood due to the current traffic problems in the area.
“The traffic on Forrest Drive is tremendous, and if we had more apartment complexes in that area, it’s going to become overwhelming,” she said. “I don’t feel that we need additional apartments in that single-family area. We are all opposed to having apartments built in that area.”
Dattulo also pointed out that all the immediate adjacent properties to the Hobbs property were single-family residences, not high-density apartment complexes like was proposed. Further, Dattulo said the flooding in the area would have to be addressed before any new construction took place in the area.
“It’s going to cause more problems,” she said.
Karen Sullenger also expressed concerns over the traffic in the area. She told the commission that she worries that increased traffic will hurt her son, who has special needs.
“I am a single mom of a special needs child on Druid Lane,” she said. “I fear as it is for the traffic on Druid Lane for my child—my 23-year-old special needs child—to check the mail or take the garbage to the road. We don’t need any more traffic on Druid Lane. We don’t need any more downing of our area. If it was something like a condo—not high residential—that’s okay. That’ll improve our area. But an apartment complex? No. I’m not okay with it for my son.”
Commission members noted that there were already some medium-density residential structures like duplexes in that area, and that the future land use map designated that area of town for medium-density residential use.
Alderman Rupa Blackwell said Hobbs brought up a concern that she hears frequently: that there is a lack of mid-range housing options in Tullahoma.
“This seems to fit a need that is very much needed in our community right now,” Blackwell said, while also acknowledging the traffic concerns the residents brought up.
“We’re in need of housing right now, and we need things that people don’t have to invest their entire life savings in order to buy,” she said.
Commission member Paul Schwer concurred, noting Hobbs’ request seemed like a “reasonable use” for the property, as there were currently four units on the property.
Addressing the traffic concerns on Druid Lane, Schwer noted that the street is frequently used as a “cut-across” through town between Arnold Air Force Base and the newer developments that are slated for the Ovoca Road and Riley Creek Road areas.
After all public comments and clarifications from Hobbs were received, the commission voted unanimously to send a favorable recommendation to the city board.
The residents who oppose the planned development will have the opportunity to raise current and further concerns at the July 26 city board meeting prior to the board’s final vote on the matter.