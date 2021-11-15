After months of public input sessions, surveys and public meetings, the concept plan of the ThinkTullahoma2040 Comprehensive Development Plan will be presented tonight at Tullahoma High School.
At 5:30 p.m. the Walker Collaborative, the team of planning consultants hired by the city to create the city's new comprehensive development plan, will present their first concept plan to the city and public. The meeting will take place inside the Tullahoma High School auditorium. The high school is located at 927 N. Jackson St.
The Walker Collaborative will go over their process for collecting information, overview existing conditions, their methodology, the results of the public input survey and present the concept plan.
For more information on the process, visit https://www.tullahomatn.gov/329/Think-Tullahoma-2040.