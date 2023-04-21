Coffee County Drug Court
Photo provided

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has revealed a series of problems related to the Coffee County Drug Court Foundation, a nonprofit organization in Manchester. The foundation provides drug inpatient and outpatient therapy, testing, and other services.

The investigative report details eight serious findings related to the executive director’s management of the foundation. Some of these issues place the foundation at risk for penalties, property seizure, refund of grant awards, or other legal action.

Download PDF CoffeeCountyDrugCourtFoundationReport.pdf