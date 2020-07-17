A local woman was scammed out of $600 recently by a mysterious caller who warned she would be arrested if she did not comply with his demands.
The victim said she received a call from a man who said that a rental car, registered to her social security number, had been found in Texas. “The male advised the vehicle was found with blood in the car while it was crossing the border,” the police report reads.
At that point the mysterious caller told the victim to send him $600 or he would have the police come and arrest her. “She was told to purchase three $200 eBay cards,” the report continues.
The woman did as she was told and gave him the card information. She later discovered she had been conned when she told a friend about the incident.
Police warn against complying for demands from money from strangers online, over the phone or even by mail. They not that most requests that payments be made through some type of gift card are scams. Anyone receiving such contact may contact police.