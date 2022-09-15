When the Manchester Coffee County Conference Center changed over from a shared endeavor with the county and began life under the then-created Manchester Public Building Authority, it lost its grandfathered status that allowed it to maintain a liquor license.
The conference center has since unsuccessfully lobbied an exemption from the state law that prohibits municipal entities from selling liquor.
The workaround will be the creation of a non-profit. It will be governed by a collection of bylaws approved last Friday by the Manchester PBA, and will have members to include the conference center executive director and a MPBA board member as part of the non-profit board.
The bylaws were first drawn up by attorney Brent Keeton and the concept was vetted by former City Attorney Gerald Ewell, according to the discussion at the meeting.
The bylaws call for a $10,000 bank reserve that cannot come from conference center funds.
The non-profit will be financially separate from the conference center. It will own its own stock of liquor.
The non-profit will be able to bar cater off-site events using borrowed tables from the conference center.
Conference Center Director Rebecca French told the MPBA board that the membership of the non-profit will include “people who are responsible for the bar services here, so they have an interest in it. (MPBA Member) Jake (Shelton) would be the oversite to the financial as treasurer for both.”
Proceeds from the drink sales will be transferred quarterly and approved at the non-profit board.
The non-profit will be bonded, and the setup will reduce virtually all liability for the city.
Chairman of the MPBA Board Zack Lowry said that the non-profit will be able to grow to work events outside the conference center, like events like city firework show and concerts and even bar catered events.
Board Member Jay Boyte said that this direction the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission wanted the MPBA to go and that the city’s legal was on board.
“The key point for us is that this should generate more revenue,” he said.
The vote approving a relationship for a bar services with the to-be-formed nonprofit was approved by unanimous vote.
The estimate is to have the non-profit up and running by Oct. 1.